And everything under the sun is in tune

In 4th place, Gloria Gaynor – “I Will Survive” (BY A TIEBREAKER)!

In 3rd place, Chic – “Le Freak” (BY THAT SAME TIEBREAKER)!

In 2nd place, Bee Gees – “Stayin’ Alive”!

And your pick for the best disco song, Donna Summer – “I Feel Love”!

Thanks to everyone who participated!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...