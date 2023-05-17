The Iron Age of Comics

Episode #010: Wonder Woman: Gods and Mortals

Wonder Woman is perhaps the most iconic female character in comics and one of the few superheroes to remain in continuous publication since the Golden Age, but Diana of Themyscira has had an uneven and somewhat rocky creative history. Following Crisis on Infinite Earths, George Perez took it upon himself to radically reinvent the character with co-plotter and scripter Greg Potter, emphasizing the character’s mythological roots and feminist ideals. We look at the first seven-issue arc, Gods and Mortals, and how it establishes a new status quo, engages with late-Cold War nuclear fears, and tries to solve DC’s longstanding “Wonder Woman problem.”

Anchor

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Stitcher

iHeartRadio

Amazon/Audible

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...