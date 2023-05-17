Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (May 17, 2023)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! A couple months ago I started watching IDOLiSH7, and I am now fully obsessed with this show. Originally a rhythm game, and then a shoujo manga, this anime has completely stolen my heart. I don’t really know how to describe it because it’s so many things at once. On the surface, it’s a show about idols and the entertainment industry. As the group tries to find their success, they bond, they struggle, they fight, they grow, they surprise you, they charm you, and they make you fall in love with their journey. This anime delivers so much heart, character development, drama, and strong friendships that I found myself speeding through the first two seasons. After that, I purposely slowed down because I wanted to really enjoy the experience. And now I’m at the final episode. And I have been for a few weeks. I just don’t want it to end! I want to savor the final episode, so I’m waiting for the perfect moment to watch it. That’s how good it is. Oh, and as a nice bonus, the music is pretty great too. I was hooked by the first single, but it gets even better with each season. For example, here’s “Wonder Light” (if you recognize the style, that’s because it was composed by Ayase).

And they just released a new digital single that will be part of a big live event that is happening this week:

So yes, I’m in love with an anime idol group. Because it’s impossible not to fall in love after you watch this show.

Anyway…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

