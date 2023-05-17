Julia’s 50th Birthday Thread (5/17)

How the hell am I 50 years old? Eh, it’s just a number, and I’m very lucky to look younger than my age, so I’m not gonna complain too much. (My body might complain a bit more often these days, though.)

Anyway, as usual, I signed up for today’s Day Thread and used Birthday Cat as a header. Once again, I will sing the praises of Edward Jenner, born on this day in 1749, since I was pro-vaccines even in the Before Times. A few other notable figures born today include Sugar Ray Leonard, Enya, and Trent Reznor.

And noted Avocados CROG and Just Ask This Scientician also have birthdays today. (Let me know if you have a birthday today so I can add you to this list!)

So happy birthday, all you May 17 babies!

Post cat pictures, be sure to stop by Tolerable Discussions at noon ET (even if I’m not running it any more), and be excellent to each other!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...