Werewolf 207 – Tomb of Horrors, Sign-Ups

In the far reaches of the world, under a lost and lonely hill, lies the sinister TOMB OF HORRORS.

This labyrinthine crypt is filled with terrible traps, strange and ferocious monsters, rich and magical treasures, and somewhere within rests … the evil Demi-Lich!

This game will be a mad amalgamation of Dungeons and Dragons and Werewolf (mostly Werewolf). No knowledge of D&D rules is necessary, but you’ll get more of the jokes.

There is no player limit, so if you want to play, sign up!

Players:

Marlowe x x

Roles Cleric

Can cast spells from the Cleric spell list.



Doppelganger (Serial Killer)

Must kill a player each night. The Doppelganger may be an NPC or may be pretending to be one of the class roles. The Doppelganger cannot be detected by the Paladin.



Fighter

Second Wind (1-shot) – The first time the Fighter is targeted to be killed, they do not die, instead their role is revealed. The next time they die, they stay dead.



Monk

Flurry of Blows (1-shot) – Can secretly add two additional votes to a single day. The additional votes are applied at Twilight anonymously.



NPCs

Vanilla players.



Paladin

Lawful Good – The Paladin must be a Town role.



Detect Evil – Each night, the Paladin may learn the alignment of a player they choose. The Doppelganger, the Rogue, and any Plane Shifted players read as “blocked”.



Ranger

Hunter’s Mark (1-shot) – Choose a player, if that player performs any action at night, you see who they targeted (but not what they did). If you see no action, you can move your Hunter’s Mark to a different player the next night. If you see the Doppelganger, they get a Spot check vs. your Hide check, and if they spot you, they can choose to kill you instead of their original target.



Rogue

Sneak Attack (1-shot) – The rogue can make a poison sneak attack on a player during the day. To do this, the rogue must reply to one of their target’s comments using a secret word that only the rogue and the mod know. That night, their target makes a Constitution saving throw, and if they fail, they die. If the target doesn’t die, the Rogue can try again on a future day. The Cleric’s Sanctuary spell also blocks Sneak Attack.



Stealth – The Rogue cannot be detected by the Paladin.



Wizard

Can cast spells from the Wizard spell list.

Spells Revealed on Day One.

Win Conditions Win conditions for Town, the Wolves, and the Doppelganger will be revealed later in the game. Until then, normal Werewolf rules apply.

Rules -No quoting or screencapping from Discord.

-You cannot edit any of your posts. The mod will know!

-Wolf and Doppelganger night kill actions are mandatory. Wolf kills are performed as a group unless there is only one wolf left.

-A tie vote at Twilight results in RNG amongst the tied players.

-Participation: You must make a minimum of three posts per day to avoid being replaced.

-Be nice: Attack arguments, not people.

-Night Action Order of Operations: Plane Shift/Displacement > all other night actions > kills.

Daily Events Events will be held during the day. Participation is optional, though random participants may find valuable loot. Events are mostly for fun and flavor, so if you “die” in an event you don’t actually die in the game.

NPC (Vanilla) Message Here is the message that vanilla players received in Discord:

TBD

This game will begin on Monday, May 15.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...