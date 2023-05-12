The Friday Politics Thread Is For Mother

Happy Mother’s Day to all the Mom’s on The Avocado! Sunday is your day! I hope it’s a relaxing one!

Today’s Musician Jake Zyrus is a pop singer from The Philippines and has a fantastic singing voice that has stood toe to toe with Mariah Carey! He’s a boundary breaker becoming the first Asian artist to break into the Billboard 200 Top 10.

Here’s him performing his big hit Fix Me at NYC Pride! So goood

DNM is probably my personal favorite of his songs. It’s an extremely catchy Pop-EDM number.

He’s also doing covers over on his YouTube channel now and this is an absolutely gorgeous cover of Joji’s Glimpse Of Us an absolute heart breaker performance!

