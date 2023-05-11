The Day Thread of the Ant Mite

A broad range of mite have specialized to parasitize ants. Some have very unique ways of attaching themselves to the host without being detected or removed. Some that feed on army ants will attach themselves to the host foot. Then they form their back appendages to be in the same shape as the ants claw, essentially acting like an extension of the ants foot so it still can form chains with other ants. If the mite removed the ants ability to attach to other ants the host would die. Others can attach themselves under the ants mandibles and yoink food from the them as it’s being fed by other ants. I couldn’t find a gif of this in motion so I have posted an artistic representation below.

