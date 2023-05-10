Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (May 10, 2023)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! A couple weeks ago I finally got around to watching the live-action adaption of BL Metamorphosis. I read this Josei manga last year, and I absolutely loved it. And I am very happy to report that the movie was a delightful adaptation. The cast is fantastic, especially the two leads. It was so wonderful seeing these characters brought to life, and I could really feel the care that went into depicting this beautiful story about a bond created by a shared love of BL. I highly recommend watching this movie, and then you should go ahead and read the manga (it’s only 5 volumes) because it is just so, so good.

If you believe that a manga can bring you comfort, inspire you, give you courage, and connect you with other people who also love that manga, then you will understand and appreciate this story. Oh, and you don’t need to have read the manga to appreciate the movie (my husband watched it with me, so I can confirm this). Next on my watchlist is the special live-action series that’s based on the fictional BL manga (Kimi no Koto dake Miteitai – I Only Want to Keep Looking at You) featured in the story.

Anyway…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

