Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (March 2, 2022)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! If you read manga then the scene pictured below might look a little familiar, at least on some level:

Ah yes, the shock of discovering just how long you’ll be waiting for the next volume to be released after falling in love with a new series. But fear not, I have good news for you if you’re interested in reading a wonderful, heartwarming manga about an unexpected intergenerational friendship that blossoms over a shared love of BL manga. Kaori Tsurutani’s BL Metamorphosis is complete with five volumes, and I highly recommend giving it a read. It was absolutely delightful watching these two women (75 year-old Yuki Ichinoi pictured above and high school student Urara Sayama) supporting each other, having adventures, and expanding their horizons together. In addition to the manga, a live-action movie is coming out in June.

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

