The Freedom Rock Day Thread Turns it up man!

People of a certain age remember. Freedom rock was a mail order 4 LP, 2 CD, or 3 cassette compilation of 60s and 70s “protest” songs. The ubiquitous commercial ran almost non stop during the late 1980s.

Turn it up and sing along man!

Read about more groovy Freedom Rock history at Mental Floss

Complete Track list

The Byrds – Turn, Turn, Turn (To Everything There Is A Season)

Ten Years – After I’d Love To Change The World

Jethro Tull – Locomotive Breath

Joan Baez – The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down

Edwin Starr – War

Santana – Black Magic Woman

Harry Nilsson – Jump Into The Fire

Deep Purple – Smoke On The Water

Otis Redding – (Sittin’ On) The Dock Of The Bay

Brotherhood Of Man – United We Stand

Jefferson Airplane – Somebody To Love

Canned Heat – Going Up The Country

Friend And Lover – Reach Out Of The Darkness

America – A Horse With No Name

Lynyrd Skynyrd – Free Bird

The Allman Brothers Band – Ramblin’ Man

The Guess Who – Share The Land

Elton John – Friends

Ocean – Put Your Hand In The Hand

Three Dog Night – Black & White

Derek & The Dominos – Layla

The Moody Blues – The Story In Your Eyes

Five Man Electrical Band – Signs

Jonathan Edwards – Sunshine

The O’Jays – Love Train

Cream – White Room

Jefferson Airplane – White Rabbit

Judy Collins – Both Sides Now

Seals & Crofts – We May Never Pass This Way Again

Zager & Evans – In The Year 2525

Alice Cooper – Eighteen

Deep Purple – Hush

The Youngbloods – Get Together

Sonny & Cher – The Beat Goes On

Dion – Abraham, Martin And John

Melanie – Lay Down

Spirit – I Got A Line On You

James Taylor – Fire And Rain

Lobo – Me And You And A Dog Named Boo

Coven – One Tin Soldier (The Legend Of Billy Jack)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...