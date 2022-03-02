The Freedom Rock Day Thread Turns it up man!

People of a certain age remember. Freedom rock was a mail order 4 LP, 2 CD, or 3 cassette compilation of 60s and 70s “protest” songs. The ubiquitous commercial ran almost non stop during the late 1980s.
Turn it up and sing along man!
Read about more groovy Freedom Rock history at Mental Floss
Complete Track list
The Byrds – Turn, Turn, Turn (To Everything There Is A Season)
Ten Years – After I’d Love To Change The World
Jethro Tull – Locomotive Breath
Joan Baez – The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down
Edwin Starr – War
Santana – Black Magic Woman
Harry Nilsson – Jump Into The Fire
Deep Purple – Smoke On The Water
Otis Redding – (Sittin’ On) The Dock Of The Bay
Brotherhood Of Man – United We Stand
Jefferson Airplane – Somebody To Love
Canned Heat – Going Up The Country
Friend And Lover – Reach Out Of The Darkness
America – A Horse With No Name
Lynyrd Skynyrd – Free Bird
The Allman Brothers Band – Ramblin’ Man
The Guess Who – Share The Land
Elton John – Friends
Ocean – Put Your Hand In The Hand
Three Dog Night – Black & White
Derek & The Dominos – Layla
The Moody Blues – The Story In Your Eyes
Five Man Electrical Band – Signs
Jonathan Edwards – Sunshine
The O’Jays – Love Train
Cream – White Room
Jefferson Airplane – White Rabbit
Judy Collins – Both Sides Now
Seals & Crofts – We May Never Pass This Way Again
Zager & Evans – In The Year 2525
Alice Cooper – Eighteen
Deep Purple – Hush
The Youngbloods – Get Together
Sonny & Cher – The Beat Goes On
Dion – Abraham, Martin And John
Melanie – Lay Down
Spirit – I Got A Line On You
James Taylor – Fire And Rain
Lobo – Me And You And A Dog Named Boo
Coven – One Tin Soldier (The Legend Of Billy Jack)
