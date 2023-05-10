Tabletop Thread (5/10/23)

Today’s thread is talking about Sushi Go!

Sushi Go! is a drafting card game where you try to score points with combinations of sushi and other Japanese foods. The game itself is very simple and played across several rounds, cards pass clockwise and counterclockwise and each person plays a card each turn until they run out. There are some little quirks to it, the chopsticks card allows you to take two cards in a single turn to play by calling “Sushi Go!” and putting the chopsticks back into the draft. You also need to collect and hang on to pudding cards which are scored at the end of the game and can make or break a victory.

The art and sheer simplicity of this game make me come back to it again and again, although I don’t think it plays as well for two people as it does for 3-5. Easy for kids and adults and there are all kinds of related games using the same art in different formats. I haven’t played the Party version, or any others for that matter, if you have let me know what you think!

And as always, this is your spot to talk tabletop games of all kinds!

