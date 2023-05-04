Screamin’ Lyrics Tournament Results!

Hello everyone! The results are in, and here are the results:

In 4th place: Blur with “WOO HOO” from “Song 2.” If Chumbawamba couldn’t make it, I’m at least happy that something with a heavier, metal feel got this far.

Beating out Blur is the first of two Sweet Georgian entries, the B-52s. From “Love Shack” is the absurdist lyric that has been sometimes interpreted as a reference to getting in the family way: “TIN ROOF! … rusted.”

And now we’re to the final two. It was a nail-biter for sure. One vote separated first and second place. And winning silver is a song that they never thought would get teenagers to head bang in a car. YOU FOOLS HOW COULD THIS NOT WIN?????

But ah well. I can’t be too salty, because the winner was an amazing man. A proponent of the civil rights movement, an outspoken opponent of the Vietnam War, and one of the premier musical producers of the 20th Century. In first place ladies and gentlemen and everyone, by way of R.E.M.’s “It’s the End of the World as We Know It (and I Feel Fine)” is the man who composed “West Side Story” and so much more, “Leonard Bernstein!”

So comment below and participate in Pachy’s next tourney. I’ll be back in the summer for more off-the-beaten-path type stuff. Hope you all had fun!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...