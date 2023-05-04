Disco Songs Tournament – Nominations

Freak out! Get your boogie shoes! Feel looooooove!

Now the boundaries surrounding disco may be vague and nebulous, but I shall generally invoke the spirit of Potter Stewart that “I know it when I see it”, still some markers that I’ll set down here:

Anything up until the year 1982, when Thriller came out, IMO the shift to a more distinct 80’s pop sound and sheen.

No flirtations with the genre a la Rolling Stones “Miss You” or Grateful Dead’s “Shakedown Street” I want the FULL DISCO DECADENCE EXPERIENCE, BABY

IMPORTANT ADDENDUM: If you’ve somehow blocked me but are still posting in this thread, your nominations will not be counted.

Nominations end 6 April, 10PM EDT

