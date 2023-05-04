Jeopardy! recap for Thur., May 4

Today’s contestants are:

Marie Claude, a translator & editor, won a trip to Paris on Twitter;

Warren, a croupier, at age 10 kept score of his correct Jeopardy! responses (his misses, not so much); and

Hannah, a data scientist, is the 18th fastest crossword puzzle solver (2nd in the Midwest). Hannah is a one-day champ with winnings of $25,800.

Jeopardy!

PHRASING // FLORIDA PLACES // A BIBLE THUMPIN’ // U.S. FACTS & FIGURES // MAGAZINES IN OTHER WORDS // ATHLETES NAMED FOR

DD1 – $600 – FLORIDA PLACES – You can wear your Crocs as you see the gators in this national park established in 1947 at Florida’s southwestern tip (Hannah improved by $3,000 to $6,200.)

Scores at first break: Hannah $8,200, Warren $1,000, Marie Claude $200.

Scores going into DJ: Hannah $13,000, Warren $3,000, Marie Claude $800.

Double Jeopardy!

NOVEL COUNTRIES // THE TOWER OF LONDON // SCIENCE // A SPECIAL TRAIN CAR // 21st CENTURY FILMS // ABBRE-V-ATIONS

DD2 – $1,200 – SCIENCE – This pioneering computer language got its name from its early use in translating formulas (On the second clue of DJ, Hannah added $5,000, moving to $18,400 vs. $3,000 for Warren.)

DD3 – $1,200 – A SPECIAL TRAIN CAR – An especially terrible trip from Buffalo to Westfield, N.Y. inspired this man to create comfy rail cars named for him (With a score of $21,600, Hannah added $6,000 vs. $5,000 for Warren.)

This was complete and total domination by Hannah, who scored on all three DDs, had a big lead at every break and cruised into FJ at $35,200 vs. $5,600 for Marie Claude and $4,600 for Warren.

Final Jeopardy!

BODIES OF WATER – Formed some 10,000-15,000 years ago & with an average depth of only about 150 feet, it’s named for a man who sailed through it in 1728

Hannah and Marie Claude were correct on FJ. Hannah added $10,000 to win with $45,200 for an impressive two-day total of $71,000.

Final scores: Hannah $45,200, Warren $4,600, Marie Claude $5,600.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the last name of the Willie who was a hero of the 1954 World Series, Mays.

Clue selection strategy: Hannah has found five out of six DDs in two games so far. In particular, SCIENCE for $1,200 was a great place to shop for a DD, a middle-row clue in a traditional category where there was a decent chance it would be located.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Everglades? DD2 – What is Fortran? DD3 – Who was Pullman? FJ – What is Bering Strait?

