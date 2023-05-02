WW 206: Get a Clue Day 1

The invitation from a “Mr. Queequeg” came in a plain brown envelope. You had no idea who this “Mr. Queequeg” was, but an invitation to the Tudor mansion on the outskirts of town was too good to pass up. Drinks, dinner, dancing – and maybe a chance to… well, there would be dinner, at any rate.

What you didn’t count on was the raging thunderstorm that followed you the entire way up to Queequeg Manor that night. As the rain poured ever thicker, you finally managed to get your car to the right place, the lonely, enormous house where a butler named Modsworth greets you at the door alongside a foul smell you can’t quite place.

Drenched and grateful to be warm, you avail yourself of champagne and cocktails and take a moment to mingle with the other guests. You have so many questions: how does this “Mr. Queequeg” know you? How do the other guests know “Mr. Queequeg”? Why are you all instructed to use false names tonight? And why were there a bunch of rules to a game written on the back of the invitation?

A bell rings, and these questions will have to wait; Modsworth informs you that dinner is served, despite the fact that your host has yet to arrive. He assures you that the maid Yvette will keep something warm for him.

You start to ask one of the myriad questions in your head as you sit at the table, but Modsworth holds up a hand. “I do apologize, but I must stop you there. More information will be given out later this evening, I assure you. Or perhaps even tomorrow.” He smiles what he probably thinks is a reassuring smile.

As thunder crashes outside and the other 18 strangers stare at you from across the dining room table, you realize that no, you really don’t feel reassured of anything at all right now.

The Game Each player will be dealt a single Card at the beginning of the game via Discord. Each card will have a Category (Weapon, Room, or Suspect) and a specific Role associated with it. Player roles are determined by their Card. At the beginning of the game, player cards are “face down”. TOWN/INDEPENDENT (16 players – 5 Weapons, 6 Rooms, 5 Suspects) Town/Independent players will begin the game knowing the Category of their card, but not the Role associated with it. Each Town/Independent player will also be told one Card belonging to their same Category that theirs is NOT. Town/Independent players will not know their Role at the beginning of the game. Each night, Town players have two options: Submit the name of another player – if the player has a Role with a Night Action targeting another player, the Night Action proceeds as usual. If the player’s role does not allow them to target another player as a Night Action, no effect. A player does not have to know their Role before choosing this option.

Gather Information – the player will be told a Card and a Role belonging to their same Category that they are NOT. This is not a Night Action, and cannot be blocked.

WOLVES (3 players – 1 Weapon, 1 Room, 1 Suspect) Wolf players will begin the game knowing the Category of their card, and the Role associated with it. Each wolf player will also be told one Card belonging to their same Category that theirs is NOT. Each night, Wolves must assign one Wolf to carry out the night kill. This wolf may NOT use their Role’s Night Action. The other Wolves each have two options: Use their Night Action (if any) as per their Role

Gather Information – the player will be told a Card that they are NOT. This is not a Night Action, and cannot be blocked. All players may share any information they have learned about their Card/Category/Role in the day threads. Cards The following Cards are each assigned to a specific Role; Cards will be dealt randomly to players at the beginning of the game. More information about specific cards will be added as the game progresses. Category: WEAPON Candlestick

Dagger

Rope

Lead Pipe

Revolver

Wrench Category: ROOM Hall

Dining Room

Conservatory

Ballroom

Billiard Room

Kitchen

Study

Library

Lounge Category: SUSPECT Mrs. Peacock

Mr. Green

Professor Plum

Miss Scarlett

Col. Mustard

Mrs. White Roles The following roles have each been assigned to a specific Card; the mods have selected a Weapon, a Room, and a Suspect card and tucked them into an envelope labeled “Wolves”. All remaining Cards will be dealt randomly to players at the beginning of the game. More information about specific Cards will be added as the game progresses. 2-shot Vigilante – as a Night Action, may choose a player to be killed. If the kill is prevented by another role power, the shot is still expended.

– as a Night Action, may choose a player to be killed. If the kill is prevented by another role power, the shot is still expended. Doctor – as a Night Action, may choose a player to heal. Any Night Actions targeting that player for a kill will fail.

– as a Night Action, may choose a player to heal. Any Night Actions targeting that player for a kill will fail. Serial Killer – as a Night Action, must choose a player to be killed. Wins as their own Independent faction when all wolves have been eliminated and all but one Town player remains.

– as a Night Action, must choose a player to be killed. Wins as their own Independent faction when all wolves have been eliminated and all but one Town player remains. Universal Backup – assumes role of first Player killed.

– assumes role of first Player killed. Bomb – If daykilled, one person voting for this player will also die.

– If daykilled, one person voting for this player will also die. Roleblocker – as a Night Action, may choose a player to block any and all Night Actions attempted by that player.

– as a Night Action, may choose a player to block any and all Night Actions attempted by that player. Fruit Vendor – as a Night Action, may choose a player to receive a fruity gift.

– as a Night Action, may choose a player to receive a fruity gift. Jailer – as a Night Action, may choose a player. That player may not commit any Night Actions, and any Night Actions targeting that player will fail.

– as a Night Action, may choose a player. That player may not commit any Night Actions, and any Night Actions targeting that player will fail. 1-shot Paranoid Gun Owner – once per game any Night Action targeting this player for a kill will instead result in the death of the killer.

– once per game any Night Action targeting this player for a kill will instead result in the death of the killer. Lover1 – as a Night Action, may choose a player. If that player is Lover2, they will both immediately share a private Discord channel. Once this happens, if Lover1 dies then Lover2 will also die.

– as a Night Action, may choose a player. If that player is Lover2, they will both immediately share a private Discord channel. Once this happens, if Lover1 dies then Lover2 will also die. Lover2 – as a Night Action, may choose a player. If that player is Lover1, they will both immediately share a private Discord channel. Once this happens, if Lover2 dies then Lover1 will also die.

– as a Night Action, may choose a player. If that player is Lover1, they will both immediately share a private Discord channel. Once this happens, if Lover2 dies then Lover1 will also die. Card Cop – as a Night Action, may choose a player to learn that player’s Card (but not the Role associated with the Card).

– as a Night Action, may choose a player to learn that player’s Card (but not the Role associated with the Card). Neighborizer – as a Night Action, may choose a player. That player will be added to a shared chat with the Neighborizer and any previously added players.

– as a Night Action, may choose a player. That player will be added to a shared chat with the Neighborizer and any previously added players. Motion Detector – as a Night Action, may choose a player to reveal whether any Night Actions were performed on or by that player.

– as a Night Action, may choose a player to reveal whether any Night Actions were performed on or by that player. 1-shot Brainshocker – once per game, as a Night Action may choose a player. That player’s Night Action (if any) will be redirected back to that same player instead of their original target.

– once per game, as a Night Action may choose a player. That player’s Night Action (if any) will be redirected back to that same player instead of their original target. Alignment Cop – as a Night Action, may choose a player to learn that player’s alignment (Town/Scum)

– as a Night Action, may choose a player to learn that player’s alignment (Town/Scum) Asshole – as a Night Action, may choose a player to hide behind. If the Asshole is targeted to be killed, that player will die instead. If the Asshole’s target is killed, both they AND the Asshole will die.

– as a Night Action, may choose a player to hide behind. If the Asshole is targeted to be killed, that player will die instead. If the Asshole’s target is killed, both they AND the Asshole will die. Tracker – as a Night Action, may choose a player to reveal whom that player targeted with their Night Action(s).

– as a Night Action, may choose a player to reveal whom that player targeted with their Night Action(s). 1-shot Recruiter – once per game, as a Night Action may choose a player. That player immediately joins the Recruiter’s faction if not currently a member. Other Stuff Win Conditions:

Town: Wins when all Wolves or Independent threats are eliminated. Traitors only count as Wolves after successful recruitment

Wolves/Independent: Wins when number of players equal town or will imminently be even. Other: TBA Rules:

All other typical werewolf rules apply: A day phase where you vote for who to kill attempting to catch scum suspects, a night phase where roled players use their powers.

Order of operations: Blocking > Jailing > Investigating > Recruiting > Other Goofy Stuff > Kills > Motion Detector/Tracker Ties will result in an Rube Goldberg machine or an RNG, whichever is more convenient to the mods.

Do not quote directly from any of your Discord channels. Do not edit comments.

Participation: Try to make at least three posts per Game Day.

Attack arguments, not people, and be nice to each other. Players Abby Anna April beinggreen Copy Cork Goat hoho Indy jake Josephus Lindsay moonstermash MSD Nuka Pablo raven sic Wasp Backup Guests: Lamb Side Spreadsheet Link to spreadsheet

TWILIGHT will be Thursday, May 3, at 5pm BST, 12pm EST, 11am CST, 10am MST, 9am PST

