Weekly LGBT+ Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!
Rules for this discussion:
- All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.
- Please put anything graphic behind a tag.
- As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.
In the news,
Zooey Zephyr Is Suing Montana After Being Removed From the House Floor
Biden Administration Sues to Block Tennessee Ban on Gender-Affirming Care
Missouri Judge Blocks GOP Attorney General’s Ban on Gender-Affirming Care