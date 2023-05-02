Writing Discussion Thread #2 – Fountain Pens?

The first attempt at this was successful, so let’s do it again!

What This Thread is for:

– talk about what you’re writing

– share what you’re writing, if you’re comfortable with that (and if you want or don’t want feedback, please indicate that also)

– talk about the writing process and what works and doesn’t work

– discuss things like characterization or plot issues you’re working through

– brainstorm ideas

– getting/giving positive feedback if solicited

What we’re not doing

-writing prompts

– any kind of shaming about topics or anything like that

Optional discussion topic: materials and routine

I’m sure there’s not many of us here who get out the fountain pen and write things out longhand before passing it to a secretary to type and mail to the publisher, but what is your process? Laptop by the pool? Quiet study by the fire?

Do you dedicate hours every day? Do you get up at 5 and write diligently until bedtime? Do you squeeze in a few words after the kids have gone to bed? What works and doesn’t work for you? Do you set a word count or page goal or just write until your fingers fall off? How easy is it to stick to a routine?

Or, as always, just talk about anything you want on the topic of writing. How’s it going?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...