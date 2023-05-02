Jeopardy! recap for Tue., May 2

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Amanda, a costumer, got a Mad Lib from Neil Gaiman for her anniversary;

Paul, an attorney, interrupted David Hasselhoff during Monday Night Football; and

Kevin, a trail planner, is a “Seinfeld” expert who wasn’t stumped by one of the Flying Sandos Brothers. Kevin is a two-day champ with winnings of $24,398.

Jeopardy!

THEY WON THE BATTLE // A JR. IN ENTERTAINMENT // MIND YOUR GRAMMAR // AUSTRALIAN WILDLIFE // DOUBLE DOUBLE LETTERS // JEOPAIR! BOARDING PROCESS

DD1 – $600 – AUSTRALIAN WILDLIFE – This creature with a fierce reputation is Australia’s largest carnivorous marsupial (Paul lost $2,000 on a true DD.)

Scores at first break: Kevin $2,000, Paul $1,000, Amanda -$2,400.

Scores going into DJ: Kevin $3,600, Paul $4,600, Amanda -$1,200.

Double Jeopardy!

MYTHOLOGY // NONFICTION // EAT FOOD, NOT TOO MUCH, MOSTLY PLANTS // TV AND MOVIE COMEDIES // WORLD CITIES // THAT’S SO “EXTRA”

DD2 – $800 – MYTHOLOGY – The theme song to the James Bond film “Goldfinger” mentions this king of Phrygia (At -$800, Amanda won the table limit of $2,000.)

DD3 – $1,200 – WORLD CITIES – Over 10,000 feet in elevation, this South American capital is one of the international cities of peace (Kevin dropped $2,000 from his score of $8,800 vs. $5,000 for Paul.)

Kevin’s lead was diminished after he missed DD3, but he was able to bounce back and expand his advantage into FJ at $14,400 vs. $10,200 for Paul and $2,400 for Amanda.

Final Jeopardy!

MEDICAL HISTORY – A vaccine against this respiratory illness came out in the U.S. in 1914 & eventually combined with 2 other vaccines

Kevin and Amanda were correct on FJ. Once again, Kevin chose not to cover a possible double-up by second place, but he still prevailed, adding $4,000 to win with $18,400 for a three-day total of $42,798.

Final scores: Kevin $18,400, Paul $5,998, Amanda $2,415.

Odds and ends

That’s before our time: No one knew the classic movie comedy with Tracy and Hepburn as opposing lawyers is “Adam’s Rib”.

FJ wagering strategy: It looks like Kevin’s bet was based on staying ahead of a potential tiny wager by Paul, as if Kevin made the typical cover wager from the lead and missed, it would drop him behind Paul’s score entering FJ. So Kevin’s bet was forcing Paul to be correct with a non-zero wager to pass him.

Category reference dept.: EAT FOOD, NOT TOO MUCH, MOSTLY PLANTS is derived from the advice given in the Michael Pollan book “In Defense of Food” from about 15 years ago.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is the Tasmanian devil? DD2 – Who is Midas? DD3 – What is La Paz? FJ – What is whooping cough (pertussis)?

