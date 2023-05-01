Franchise Festival S3E4 – Sonic Adventure 2

Chris, Hamilton, and special guest Rosalie discuss the development, gameplay, and plot of Sonic Adventure 2 (2001). Along the way, they also explore the game’s amazing soundtrack and what led Sega to exit the home console market in the early 2000s.

No need to listen to the show to join in the discussion, though! Let’s talk about your favorite (and least favorite) parts about Sonic Adventure 2 below.

This show is made possible by patrons like Cheatachu, Quinley Thorne, Celeste, Ed, Loren, and Jasper. If you enjoy the episode, consider backing us on Patreon to get access to a bonus episode each month – including the full library of previous bonus episodes – and vote on future episode topics. May 2023’s bonus show will be on Shadow the Hedgehog (2005).

As for our wonderful guest host, you can find her online at littlerecordgirl.com and on Twitter at @lilrecordgirl. We’re so grateful that she took the time to lend us her expertise on this fascinating game!

