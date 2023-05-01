2023 Met Gala Red Carpet Discussion Thread

This thread is focused on discussing the red carpet fashion at the 2023 Met Gala.
First, a few historical notes about the Gala itself:
- The Met Gala, first held in 1948, is an annual fundraising gala raising money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.
- For example, the 2022 Gala raised a record $17.4 million dollars for the Institute.
- The Gala was first held in 1948, and is invitation-only. Attendees are invited from a range of cultural, social, sport, and political fields.
- Most attendees do not own the outfits they wear to the gala; they are borrowed from design houses or designed for the event.