Jeopardy! recap for Mon., May 1

Here are today’s contestants:
- Cyrus, a graduate student, dealt with some fallout after calling his supervisor “Dad”;
- Maryhelen, a retired university administrator, had a one-year “no divorce” pact after traveling; and
- Kevin, a trail planner, is associated with the “Great American Rail Trail”. Kevin is a one-day champ with winnings of $11,599.
Jeopardy!
TITLES WITH EXCLAMATION POINTS! // WORLD OF BELIEF // 3-LETTER WORDS WITH 2 VOWELS // TIME TO DANCE // IT’S GONNA BE MAY! // DOCTOR: WHO?
DD1 – $600 – IT’S GONNA BE MAY! – On May 10-11, 1927 he flew from San Diego to New York City, with an overnight stop in St. Louis (Kevin moved to a close second behind Cyrus by adding $3,600 to his score of $3,600.)
Scores at first break: Kevin $2,600, Maryhelen $3,400, Cyrus $1,600.
Scores going into DJ: Kevin $6,200, Maryhelen $1,800, Cyrus $6,400.
Double Jeopardy!
SITTING IN WITH THE ORCHESTRA // DIVIDED ISLANDS // HI, TV NEIGHBOR // WORLD OF WORDS // BETTER ANGELS // “R” NATURE
DD2 – $1,600 – WORLD OF WORDS – French for “work”, this vowel-heavy word is often used for all the works by an artist or composer (Kevin moved into first by adding $1,400 to his total of $8,600 vs. $8,800 for Cyrus.)
DD3 – $1,600 – SITTING IN WITH THE ORCHESTRA – On xylophone, I’ll keep the square dancing going in the hoe-down segment of this Aaron Copland ballet (Maryhelen advanced into second by adding $4,600 to her score of $4,600 vs. $12,000 for Kevin.)
Kevin earned the lead with a correct response to DD2, then Maryhelen jumped into second on DD3. They kept those relative positions into FJ with Kevin at $14,000, Maryhelen with $9,800 and Cyrus at $7,600.
Final Jeopardy!
18th CENTURY LITERATURE – The first name of this title character is from Hebrew for “devoted to God”; his last name suggests he can be easily duped
Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Kevin chose to go with a small wager from the lead of $1,201 and it worked out, as he held on with $12,799 for a two-day total of $24,398.
Final scores: Kevin $12,799, Maryhelen $3,800, Cyrus $0.
Odds and ends
Triple Stumpers of the day: No one knew the up-and-down punk rock dance named for a playground toy (pogo), or the TV show where Winnie Cooper was the neighbor (“The Wonder Years”).
FJ wagering strategy: Kevin sized his FJ wager to finish one dollar ahead of a possible double-up by third-place Cyrus, but even if Kevin had been correct on the FJ clue, he would have been passed by Maryhelen if she had been correct.
Mayim’s musings: Often when a contestant is introduced with an unusual-sounding occupation, the host doesn’t inquire about it and the viewer is left wondering what it means. So kudos to Mayim for asking Kevin what he does as a “trail planner”.
Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Lindbergh? DD2 – What is oeuvre? DD3 – What is “Rodeo”? FJ – Who is Lemuel Gulliver?