Jeopardy! recap for Mon., May 1

Here are today’s contestants:

Cyrus, a graduate student, dealt with some fallout after calling his supervisor “Dad”;

Maryhelen, a retired university administrator, had a one-year “no divorce” pact after traveling; and

Kevin, a trail planner, is associated with the “Great American Rail Trail”. Kevin is a one-day champ with winnings of $11,599.

Jeopardy!

TITLES WITH EXCLAMATION POINTS! // WORLD OF BELIEF // 3-LETTER WORDS WITH 2 VOWELS // TIME TO DANCE // IT’S GONNA BE MAY! // DOCTOR: WHO?

DD1 – $600 – IT’S GONNA BE MAY! – On May 10-11, 1927 he flew from San Diego to New York City, with an overnight stop in St. Louis (Kevin moved to a close second behind Cyrus by adding $3,600 to his score of $3,600.)

Scores at first break: Kevin $2,600, Maryhelen $3,400, Cyrus $1,600.

Scores going into DJ: Kevin $6,200, Maryhelen $1,800, Cyrus $6,400.

Double Jeopardy!

SITTING IN WITH THE ORCHESTRA // DIVIDED ISLANDS // HI, TV NEIGHBOR // WORLD OF WORDS // BETTER ANGELS // “R” NATURE

DD2 – $1,600 – WORLD OF WORDS – French for “work”, this vowel-heavy word is often used for all the works by an artist or composer (Kevin moved into first by adding $1,400 to his total of $8,600 vs. $8,800 for Cyrus.)

DD3 – $1,600 – SITTING IN WITH THE ORCHESTRA – On xylophone, I’ll keep the square dancing going in the hoe-down segment of this Aaron Copland ballet (Maryhelen advanced into second by adding $4,600 to her score of $4,600 vs. $12,000 for Kevin.)

Kevin earned the lead with a correct response to DD2, then Maryhelen jumped into second on DD3. They kept those relative positions into FJ with Kevin at $14,000, Maryhelen with $9,800 and Cyrus at $7,600.

Final Jeopardy!

18th CENTURY LITERATURE – The first name of this title character is from Hebrew for “devoted to God”; his last name suggests he can be easily duped

Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Kevin chose to go with a small wager from the lead of $1,201 and it worked out, as he held on with $12,799 for a two-day total of $24,398.

Final scores: Kevin $12,799, Maryhelen $3,800, Cyrus $0.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumpers of the day: No one knew the up-and-down punk rock dance named for a playground toy (pogo), or the TV show where Winnie Cooper was the neighbor (“The Wonder Years”).

FJ wagering strategy: Kevin sized his FJ wager to finish one dollar ahead of a possible double-up by third-place Cyrus, but even if Kevin had been correct on the FJ clue, he would have been passed by Maryhelen if she had been correct.

Mayim’s musings: Often when a contestant is introduced with an unusual-sounding occupation, the host doesn’t inquire about it and the viewer is left wondering what it means. So kudos to Mayim for asking Kevin what he does as a “trail planner”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Lindbergh? DD2 – What is oeuvre? DD3 – What is “Rodeo”? FJ – Who is Lemuel Gulliver?

