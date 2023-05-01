Night Thread Gets a tune up from FFXV Cid

We now come to the last mainline Final Fantasy game released to date. Here’s what the wiki says about the fifteenth entry’s Cid:

Cid Sophiar is an elderly man and the head mechanic of the Hammerhead service station that looks after Noctis’s car, the Regalia. His granddaughter, Cindy Aurum (named Cidney in Japanese), helps him with his business and has the most contact with the group when they first meet. During Regis’s youth Cid fought beside him, Cor Leonis, and Weskham Armaugh. Cid can upgrade some of the player’s weapons. Cindy acts as mechanic for the Regalia and her final modification for it grants the ability to fly.

But wait! This Cid has a granddaughter named Cindy, let’s hear about her:

My thoughts: He certainly doesn’t have the wild design of early entries, but this Cid fits into the bro-tastic feel of FFXV. A female counterpart to Cid is welcome and Cindy seems both competent and capable. However, her skimpy outfit was an unnecessary bit of fanservice. The accents on both characters is… questionable.

Have a great night everyone!

