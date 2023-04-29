Valley Girl Night Thread (04/29)

TRIPINDICULAR!

Valley Girl is celebrating it’s 40th anniversary today.

What happens when a punk that likes to cruise the streets of Hollywood falls head over heels for a girl from the Valley? A tale of starcrossed lovers set to one of the greatest movie soundtracks of time.

Deborah Foreman and Nic Cage star in this 80s classic as Randy and Julie. To answer your question, yes, I’ll stop the world and melt with you.

Trivia – “Bizarrely, the original poster on the cover of the video featured a photo of a woman who was clearly someone other than the movie’s star Deborah Foreman. Reportedly, that was done because the low-budget production (which had a budget of only $350,000) simply didn’t want to pay Deborah Foreman to pose for the photo. The movie went on to earn over $17 million at the box office, almost 50 times what it costs to make.”

I did a movie review on Valley Girl almost 3 years ago. You can read it here.

https://the-avocado.org/2020/05/22/movie-review-valley-girl-19

Have a gnarly good night everyone!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...