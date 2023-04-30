30 Day Video Game Next Generation Challenge Day 30: Open World Games

We ran our first video game challenge all the way back at the end of 2020 so it’s definitely time to revisit it with a new challenge. While it says Next Generation in the title it’s going to focus on gaming across the board as it’s just our silly/clever way of saying it’s our second challenge within this realm.

Today, we want wrap things up for the month by talking about the world of open world games. What are the best and worst of these games and which is the best one to introduce someone to as a newbie?

Bonus question: Best and worst of the sidequests!

Bonus question: Best and worst ways to travel in open world?

Expanded Bonus question: What worlds are too big and it becomes overwhelming?

