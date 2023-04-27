Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Top 512 (Part 8 of 16)

Part 7 Results

Spoiler DIGIMON WORLD -next 0rder- Piercing Digital Sea Breeze 6 7 Sonic Mania Ruby Delusions (Eggman Boss 1) Outer Wilds A Terrible Fate 5 7 Cadence of Hyrule Gerudo Desert (Peaceful) Frog Fractions 2 My Heart Divided 7 4 Kirby Star Allies Void Termina Battle (Soul Phase) Streets of Rage 4 Main Theme [Yuzo Koshiro] 7 3 Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Wayward Daughter Celeste Farewell 8 3 Outer Wilds Travelers Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX Sky Tower 6 3 Where the Water Tastes Like Wine Vagrant Song (Deep South) OMORI White Surf Style 6 6 4 Streets of Rage 4 Funky HQ This Is the Police 2 Careless Love 6 5 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Good Times Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hei An Ru Encounter (Enter The Tiger) [Chihiro Aoki] 5 6 Grandia 2 HD Granasaber Final Fantasy Record Keeper Movement in Green (FFX) 3 9 Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon Defiler of Taboos Pyre Knights Of The Sea 8 4 Creaks Attic Blaster Master Zero 2 Montoj: Flow With The Wind 3 6 OMORI Chill CD (Lost at a Sleepover Cover) Trails of Cold Steel IV Blue Stardust 1 9 The Messenger: Picnic Panic Impact Zone (Surf) Risk of Rain 2 The Rain Formerly Known as Purple 6 5 Wonder Boy and the Dragon’s Trap Desert Zone Touhou Luna Nights Locked Girl ~ The Girl’s Secret Room (Stage 3 Boss) 5 7 Hollow Knight: Gods and Nightmares Truth, Beauty And Hatred OMORI Devilish CD (World’s End Valentine Cover) 7 4 Style Savvy: Styling Star Radiance (JP) [Kitkit Lu & RamSeeni; Singer: Yuka Hiiragi] [collapse]

It’s the top 512! All songs are off of bye; can the victors of last round hold their own against the cream of the crop?

To inform our newcomers (and remind some veterans!) the playoffs works slightly different than the group stages. Matchups are now 1v1 single elimination. Vote in as many (or as few) matches as you want. Ties will be broken by me; otherwise I will no longer be voting. You can see something resembling a bracket here.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post , i.e. for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Please listen to both songs in a match before voting. Especially in these early playoff rounds; we don’t want songs advancing on reputation alone.

Or you can work ahead!

This round will end on Friday, April 28th at 9:00AM Pacific

