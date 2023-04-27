The Avocado Parenting Thread is ready to move!

Hello fellow parents and caregivers of children!

There are a bunch of new parents here (raises hand) and there are plenty of veteran parents, as well as people who have experience caring or helping to care for children, like teachers, baby-sitters, aunts, and uncles. Coming together will help all of us, whether we need advice, commiseration, or just a space to let it out. Being a caregiver of small humans can be hard, but also rewarding and wonderful, so we can also share in the joys of watching little humans get to be big humans.

>> The Bivalent Covid booster has been approved in the US for kids 6 months to 5 years. Need help finding one? Check out this crowd-sourced spreadsheet (and add to it if you can): here!

This week, let’s talk about Transportation.

Kind of an open ended topic, interpret how you will. How do your kids get around? Are you nervous about putting them on the school bus? Are they ready for driver’s licenses? Are they struggling to master the bicycle? Do they want out of the car seat but are too young yet?

(Feel free to post about things unrelated as well, the prompt is just a suggestion.)

