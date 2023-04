Good afternoon and Welcome to Comic Book Chat !

Today’s Discussion – Favorite Weapon

Another short and sweet prompt for today.

If you could wield any weapon, what would it be and why?

It can be anything you choose, and it can be from a book, TV show, Movie, or Video Games, as well as comic books.

Thanks for stopping by to Chat! Be sure to check out the Weekly Comics Thread and The Iron Age Podcast.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...