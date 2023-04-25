Avocado Weekly Movie Thread (4/25)

Welcome to the Weekly Movie Thread, your place on the Avocado to discuss films with your fellow commenters. Want to make a recommendation? Looking for recommendations? Want to share your opinions of movies, both new and classic?

Every media company these days seem to want to push us toward streaming. Part of that are all these services are starting to lock up movies on their own services. You never know if something’s only going to be on Disney Plus, HBO Max, Paramount, or Peacock. Wanting to watch True Grit (2010)? You can sit around and wait until it appears on Netflix or Amazon Prime.

Or….

You could go and buy a DVD of the movie so you can watch it whenever you want. Sure, you’ve got to put it in a DVD player, And then find the HDMI channel on your TV that shows the DVD. But it will never leave you. It will always be there.

I recently purchased Apocalypse Now on DVD. If I wanted to find the version on streaming, chances are it’s the Redux version which I find too long and less engaging. I also haven’t watched it yet… but it’s good to have around, just in case.

I also recently bought Marlowe (the James Garner version). Typically when there’s a movie that hits cult status, it’ll at least be on Tubi. I’m guessing the demand for this version of Marlowe isn’t near as high as the Elliott Gould and Robert Mitchum versions. Sometimes the only way to see it is to pick up a copy on eBay.

Bonus prompt: what’s the last movie you watched on physical media?

