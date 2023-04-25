Tuesday’s Politics thread is back…ish

Ok, I’m here but I’m not. I’ll be around sporadically. I’m pretty much traveling until mid-July. Good times, folks. Disqus is going to LOVE me.

We all know Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon got booted, so I’m not going to link to any of that mess.

Looks like DA Willis will get her fireworks at a discount on July 11th. This is a really good thread I posted last night. It has a really clear road map of the next few months in GA.

Folks have been asking me, since this story broke, "Why is Fani Willis waiting until at least July 11 to announce her charging decision?" That's a reasonable question–and I *think* there's a logical explanation. 1/ https://t.co/Fqsl2Nnufz — Lisa Rubin (@lawofruby) April 24, 2023

I don’t feel like this has been on the radar, but The Idiot tried to overturn Sen. Ossoff’s election in Coffee County, GA.

NBC News has confirmed the existence of text messages that reveal Trump allies discussed using data breached from Georgia voting machines to potentially decertify the 2021 Senate runoff election results in Georgia. @NBCNews @MSNBC — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 24, 2023

Thread/article on Harlan Crow’s BFF, Clarence.

NEW: Justice Clarence Thomas said he was advised he didn’t have to disclose trips and gifts from billionaire Harlan Crow because Crow, a close friend, “did not have business before the court.”



But in at least one case to reach the justices, Crow did. https://t.co/yWpw4SsrDE — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) April 24, 2023

That’s my three. Next week, I’ll be sending this out from another far flung destination. I haven’t unpacked yet, and I already need to pack again. I may burrow into my closet and never leave my house again when this is all over.

So I should probably start by cleaning my closet out. Le sigh…..

Do your thing, folks. Be kind, be cool, stay collected, follow the site rules. Behave. All of that stuff. I’m out.

