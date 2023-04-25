Creative Endeavors Wants To Save The Right Whales

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content. Those of you who’d like to post future Creative Endeavors Threads post your request in the comments below. Hey, Kevzero here, I’m an amateur photographer based on Cape Cod, Massachusetts. I mostly take wildlife photos, but have been recently taking pictures of many other things. This week: Right Whales. I’m sure I’ve mentioned this before; North Atlantic Right Whales are my favorite thing to photograph. These critically endangered giants, there are only around 350 left in the world, migrate to Cape Cod Bay in the Springtime to feed. They are called Right Whales because during the age of whaling they were known as “The Right Whale To Hunt” due to their abundance of whale oil compared to their size and their relative slow speed making them easy to hunt. During the Gilded Age they were almost hunted to extinction, but today the biggest threat to the Right Whale are entanglements from fishing gear and boat strikes. Because of the threat of boat strikes, all vessels, including aircraft and drones, must stay 500 yards away. The Right Whales will come close to the shore, often as close as 25 yards from the shoreline and circle around skim feeding. From the beach one is able to come far closer to North Atlantic Right Whales then a boat can , making for great pictures. Here are a few photos of these magnificent creatures that I have already taken this season. Hopefully I will be able to catch some more pictures over the next couple of weeks. Even more hopefully the species will rebound from the brink of extinction over the next few years, and once again roam free along the Northern Atlantic Ocean…. and one of these days, I swear, I will finally snap a picture of a full breach; something I always seem to just miss

