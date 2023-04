It’s me, hi, I’m the Friday it’s me! Friday what does it mean? It means there’s a new lovely Trans Musician that’s what!

Today it’s Oscar Nominated, BAFTA nominated, and EFA winning Composer Mica Levi! They are also in a band called Good Sad Happy Bad! Under The Skin was their first film credit!

Here is Looking Up At Sun from Good Sad Happy Bad

Follow the rules and be nice! The Clam Fighter will set you straight if you come in late!

