Screamin’ Lyrics Quarterfinals!

Hi everyone. Sorry I didn’t have this up yesterday; I woke with a poopy cold and I’m feeling like… well, poop.

But enough about that, you know what’ll cure what ails me? Some screamin’ lyrics!

The results of round 2 included a crushing upset of GNR’s “Welcome to the Jungle” by the “WOO HOO” from Blur’s “Song 2.” The seeds were 22nd and 6, the votes were 37 and 10. There were some early shenanigans with Disqus that may have made this more crushing than it ought to have been, but I don’t think it would’ve impacted the outcome.

Meanwhile, Tubthumping’s ode to being a human Weeble also upset its opponent, Ziggy Stardust. Chumbawamba 23rd seed knocked off David Bowie’s “Wham bam, thank you ma’am” from “Suffragette City” which had been 7th.

The closest race looks to have been between the rather progressive attitude towards BBW, Sir Mix-a-Lot’s “Baby Got Back” (5th) and the feminist rock group Hole. “Violet” (12th) won over Mix-a-Lot by two votes.

This round will stay open until Sunday, 4/23 at 10AM Eastern.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...