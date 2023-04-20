Peaches, Peaches, Peaches, Peaches, Peaches Night Thread

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is currently making more money than God. In fact, at the rate it’s going, there’s an extremely good chance it could be the highest grossing movie of 2023 (holy shit, Wario must be jealous). It also features, among other things, the most beautiful love ballad of all time, and you’ve probably heard it by now even if you haven’t been to the film yet.



Also there are a lot of Bowser/Peach shippers out there. I guess that shouldn’t surprise me. Anyway, here are some awesome YouTube covers and remixes of a very funny song…

Have a Peachy night, y’all!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...