Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Apr. 20

Today’s contestants are:

Emma, a librarian, found that Adele wouldn’t get on her elevator;

Sam, a history professor, specializes in the medieval period; and

Devin, an architectural designer & masters student, walked right up to the Mona Lisa. Devin is a one-day champ with winnings of $1,200.

Jeopardy!

HISTORY // LITERARY FRUIT STAND // FLYING COLORS // MISSING U // ’80s & 90s R&B SONGS // MY PREOGATIVE

DD1 – $800 – FLYING COLORS – This airline’s planes sport purple, fuchsia & coral to depict Pualani, the Flower of the Sky, who wears a hibiscus in her hair (Devin lost $2,400 on a true DD.)

Scores at first break: Devin $1,800, Sam $5,200, Emma $2,400.

Scores going into DJ: Devin -$1,000, Sam $6,400, Emma $6,600.

Double Jeopardy!

FACE THE POLITICIAN // GLOBETROTTING // REPTILES // “P”OTPOURRI // TRIPLE HOMOPHONES // REMEMBERING BARBARA WALTERS

DD2 – $1,600 – GLOBETROTTING – This second-holiest Muslim city contains the tomb of Muhammad (Devin won the window maximum of $2,000.)

DD3 – $1,600 – REPTILES – A kin of alligators & crocodiles, the Central & South American reptile lends its name to an island group near Jamaica (Devin took first place by adding $3,200 to his score of $4,200.)

Devin’s exceptional DD-hunting skills carried him to a brief lead in DJ, then Sam began to control the action while Emma finished strongly. So it was a three-way race into FJ with Sam at $18,400 vs. Emma with $15,400 and Devin at $10,200.

Final Jeopardy!

MODERN WORDS – Neal Stephenson coined this word in his 1992 novel “Snow Crash”; it was later shortened by a company to become its new name

For the second straight game everyone was incorrect on FJ. Emma made the smallest wager and it proved to be the right move, as she dropped $4,000 to win with $11,400. The lesson here: never count out a librarian named Emma.

Final scores: Devin $1,900, Sam $5,999, Emma $11,400.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one guessed that the Benjamin Moore dark sapphire paint color that’s also the name of an airline is Jet Blue (jetBlue).

Overpriced clue of the day: $2,000 for knowing the ABC newsmagazine show hosted previously by Barbara Walters and Hugh Downs is “20/20”.

Catchphrase central: For the last clue of the first round, Emma revived Sam Buttrey’s command of “Bring it!”

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Hawaiian Airlines? DD2 – What is Medina? DD3 – What are the Cayman Islands? FJ – What is Meta?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...