Tabletop Thread 4/19/23

From a letter by Sekhmet D’Oro to her parents, Lucretia and Byron D’Oro.

Hi you two! So here’s another letter. How are things with you? I mean, I know you can’t tell me too much or I’ll just go blab it or something, but I hope everything’s like, non-specifically good and stuff.

So I went to the fair, which I haven’t been to since I was, like, a kid. Last time I just kind of snuck in, but I’m a lot less small now, so I got a ticket. At the entryway, I ran into this cool little robot guy! He had a viol (it’s like a violin, but smaller because it doesn’t have the “in” part) and his name was The Maestro! There was this other person named Ada who had another musical instrument called, um, a Zizagoon or something, plus this old lady who had a whistle. Which was kinda funny cause her name was Birdie, so it was like, she’s a bird, and she’s whistling? On the way in, they gave us these butterfly wings to wear, which was cool.

Inside we saw this crazy calliope and this goblin asking for buttons for his monkey, so I gave him an extra one. There was this kind of burned, beat-up looking lady named Jitney Fingers working on the calliope and she seemed super into the Maestro. Like, in an adult way. Which I thought was pretty cool ’cause it’s probably hard for robots on the dating scene.

So then we saw a tree just walking by on its own and this squirrel came out and gave us some special nuts that made everything way funnier, and also we could write down a wish on a little piece of paper. i can’t say what I wished for or it won’t come true, but maybe if you feel like writing back you should just do it? Especially if it’s okay for me to come home for a while. Just as a visit, or even longer than a visit, maybe. I miss you guys a lot, you know! Well, no more hints. It’s a secret!

After that we rode on this giant teapot that made bubbles. I went on this as a kid and I puked in the bubble but this time I didn’t. I don’t puke so much anymore. I think ’cause my throat is longer, so it gets tired on the way up.

The goblin out front even gave me some magic tea leaves for rhyming with him!

We rode in the bubbles and it was pretty awesome, for me, anyway, because I could control my bubble pretty well. I think most of the others just went flying off in any old direction. I landed at the ‘Feasting Orchard’, and they were having an eating contest. I knew I could totally kick butt at that, so I got some pie to wait for the others to find me so we could all do it, which eventually they did, and I found out where their bubbles all ended up:

The Maestro ended up in a magic pixie kingdom where he got shrunk down even SMALLER and got to ride around on a giant pug! I mean, I guess it was probably just a regular-sized pug, now that I think about it.

Ada fell into this ride where they got attacked with bushes and alarms and stuff and then yelled at by security. At least that’s what they said. I don’t think it was really a ride. I think it was wandering into a place they weren’t supposed to be, because when I get yelled at by security that’s usually what it is.

Jitney got to go on the carousel, which was alive! Wasn’t she supposed to be at work? Maybe I should try to get a job here.

And Birdie got to ride in a snail race, which is kind of amazing! Birdie is kind of a sourpuss if you just look at her, but it seemed like she was having a pretty good time.

So after that we got in a cupcake-eating contest and I don’t want to brag or anything but I completely whooped their butts. I mean, it’s not like it was a big deal, I’m like, twice their size, but even so I ate a lot of cupcakes. You should see how good I am at eating now. I can eat, like, a ton! Maybe if I get to come back home for a while, I can show you. Hint, hint!

All my love forever and ever and ever!

Sekhmet (your daughter) (me)