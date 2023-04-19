Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Top 512 (Part 2 of 16)

Part 1 Results
|Where the Water Tastes Like Wine
|Breathe the Black
|10
|2
|Monument Valley 2
|Gamelan Rain Melody
|Night in the Woods
|Back to the Holler
|2
|9
|Streets of Rage 4
|Character Select
|Where the Water Tastes Like Wine
|Dust to Dust
|3
|9
|Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood
|Crimson Sunset (Kugane Night Theme)
|Shovel Knight: King of Cards
|Cruise Control (Glidewing)
|6*
|6
|Into the Breach
|Old War Machines
|VirtuaVerse
|Dangerous Corp. [MASTER BOOT RECORD]
|8
|4
|Hollow Knight: Gods and Nightmares
|The Grimm Troupe
|Celeste
|Celestial Resort (Good Karma Mix)
|10
|4
|NieR:Automata
|Forest Kingdom [Keigo Hoashi]
|Cuphead
|Die House
|5
|6
|Tekken 7
|Geometric Plane – The Motion
|Gravity Rush 2
|Sekka no Shishi [Kōhei Tanaka]
|6
|5
|7 Billion Humans
|You Will Be Evaluated Later
|Final Fantasy VII REMAKE
|Under the Rotting Pizza [Arr. Shotaro Shima]
|3
|8
|Necrobarista
|Spill The Coffee
|Ghost of Tsushima
|Sacrifice of Tradition
|3
|6
|Cultist Simulator
|June the 28th
|Panzer Paladin
|Greece
|3
|6
|Paper Mario: The Origami King
|Toad Town (Green Streamer Removal)
|No Straight Roads
|The Revolution Comes Around [Cliqtrack]
|6
|5
|Kingdom Hearts III
|Vector to the Heavens (Xion)
|Final Fantasy VII REMAKE
|Bombing Mission
|6
|5
|Risk of Rain 2
|Terra Pluviam
|Slipstream
|Forgotten Strategy
|6
|3
|Oninaki
|Overture to Hope and Ruin
|Final Fantasy VII REMAKE
|Due Recompense [Arr. Naoyuki Honzawa]
|7
|4
|Style Savvy: Styling Star
|First Encounter: Ethan Quinn
|Pyre
|The Blackwagon
|5
|7
|Mad Rat Dead
|Sprinting Night
It’s the top 512! All songs are off of bye; can the victors of last round hold their own against the cream of the crop?
To inform our newcomers (and remind some veterans!) the playoffs works slightly different than the group stages. Matchups are now 1v1 single elimination. Vote in as many (or as few) matches as you want. Ties will be broken by me; otherwise I will no longer be voting. You can see something resembling a bracket here.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post1, i.e. for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Please listen to both songs in a match before voting. Especially in these early playoff rounds; we don’t want songs advancing on reputation alone.
Or you can work ahead!
This round will end on Thursday, April 20th at 9:00AM Pacific
Fun Stats!
Our top 3 stand tall at 13 games each. All 3 games had perfect rounds, though they were heavily protected via byes. Will they fare as well with nowhere to hide?
Some of our other top games could have used hiding places, as Splatoon 2 loses 5 of 11, Streets of Rage 4 loses 5 of 10, No Straight Roads loses 5 of 8, and Kingdom Hearts III loses a whopping 7 of 9. No huge surprises on the departing games line though, with Afterparty and Everything the biggest losers, departing from 3 games each.
13 songs (3 games)
- Celeste
- Cuphead
- NieR:Automata
11 songs (5 games)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King [-4]
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate [-3]
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim [-2]
- Hades
- Where the Water Tastes Like Wine
10 songs (1 game)
- Sonic Mania [-3]
9 songs (1 game)
- Final Fantasy VII REMAKE [-4]
8 songs (1 game)
- A Hat in Time [-3]
7 songs (3 games)
- OMORI [-4]
- Style Savvy: Styling Star [-3]
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2 [-2]
6 songs (9 games)
- Splatoon 2 [-5]
- Hollow Knight [-4]
- Mega Man 11 [-4]
- Panzer Paladin [-4]
- Persona 5 Strikers [-4]
- Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment [-1]
- Pyre
- Touhou Luna Knights
- VirtuaVerse
5 songs (7 games)
- Streets of Rage 4 [-5]
- The Messenger [-4]
- Tekken 7 [-1]
- Trails of Cold Steel IV [-1]
- beatmania IIDX 25 CANNON BALLERS
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Slipstream
4 songs (16 games)
- Cadence of Hyrule [-3]
- Crystar [-2]
- DIGIMON WORLD -next 0rder- [-2]
- Pokémon Sword and Shield [-2]
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure [-2]
- Super Mario Odyssey [-2]
- Team Sonic Racing [-2]
- Door Kickers: Action Squad [-1]
- Outer Wilds [-1]
- Trails of Cold Steel III [-1]
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox [-1]
- Mad Rat Dead
- Paradise Killer
- Risk of Rain 2
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
3 songs (18 games)
- No Straight Roads [-5]
- Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers [-2]
- Grandia 2 HD [-2]
- Night in the Woods [-2]
- Monument Valley 2 [-2]
- Persona 5 Royal [-2]
- Sonic Forces [-2]
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown [-1]
- Collar x Malice [-1]
- Katana ZERO [-1]
- STAR OCEAN:anamnesis [-1]
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (2019) [-1]
- Touken Ranbu [-1]
- Unravel Two [-1]
- beatmania IIDX 26 Rootage
- Florence
- Gravity Rush 2
- Tetris Effect
2 songs (40 games)
- Kingdom Hearts III [-7]
- 7 Billion Humans [-2]
- ARMS [-2]
- Final Fantasy Record Keeper [-2]
- Minit [-2]
- Ray’s the Dead [-2]
- Wandersong [-2]
- Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling [-1]
- Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony [-1]
- Dead Cells[-1]
- Deltarune Chapter 1 [-1]
- Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood [-1]
- Genshin Impact [-1]
- Hollow Knight: Gods and Nightmares [-1]
- Kirby Star Allies [-1]
- Part Time UFO [-1]
- Wattam [-1]
- A Hat in Time: Nyakuza Metro
- A Short Hike
- A3!
- Blaster Master Zero 2
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2
- Blue Reflection
- Crawl
- CrossCode
- Dicey Dungeons
- Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- Haven
- Into the Breach
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection
- Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Spark the Electric Jester
- Terraria Calamity Mod
- The Messenger: Picnic Panic
- This Is the Police 2
- Vitamin Connection
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna ~ The Golden Country
1 song (85 games)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection [-4]
- Bleed 2 [-3]
- Umurangi Generation [-3]
- 198X [-2]
- Hypnospace Outlaw [-2]
- Kentucky Route Zero [-2]
- Necrobarista [-2]
- One Step From Eden [-2]
- Shovel Knight: King of Cards [-2]
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Future Connected [-2]
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair [-2]
- Alto’s Odyssey [-1]
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night [-1]
- Death end re;Quest 2 [-1]
- Death Stranding [-1]
- Dragon Quest XI s: Echoes of and Elusive Age – Definitive Edition [-1]
- Fe [-1]
- Gris [-1]
- ICONOCLASTS [-1]
- If Found… [-1]
- Ikenfell [-1]
- MUL.MASH.TAB.BA.GAL.GAL. [-1]
- Octopath Traveler [-1]
- Parkitect [-1]
- Picross S4 [-1]
- Pixelmon [-1]
- Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX [-1]
- Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon [-1]
- Rime [-1]
- Sonic Time Twisted [-1]
- The Sexy Brutale [-1]
- Yooka-Laylee [-1]
- ZeroRanger [-1]
- A Hat in Time: Seal the Deal
- Another Lost Phone: Laura’s Story
- Arcalast
- Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy
- beatmania IIDX 24 SINOBUZ
- beatmania IIDX 28 Bistrover
- Blacksad: Under The Skin
- Bugsnax
- Cars 3: Driven to Win
- Cloudpunk
- Creaks
- Crystal Crisis
- Cultist Simulator
- Devil May Cry 5
- Donut Country
- Dragon Quest XI
- Erica
- Far: Lone Sails
- Fire Emblem Heroes
- Freedom Planet 2
- Frog Fractions 2
- Genesis of Destiny Rebellion
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Grandia HD
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Horizon: Zero Dawn
- Hover: Revolt of Gamers
- Kenshi
- Kirby Fighters 2
- Knights and Bikes
- Kunai
- Last Day of June
- Lethal League Blaze
- Moonlighter
- Octahedron
- Oninaki
- Overcooked! 2
- Pit People
- Pizza Tower
- Pokken Tournament DX
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Secret of Mana (2018)
- Snake Pass
- Snipperclips Plus
- Sonic Gaiden
- Spiritfarer
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet
- The Red Strings Club
- Trials of Mana
- Umurangi Generation Macro
- WarioWare Gold
- Wonder Boy and the Dragon’s Trap
Remember The Fallen (61 games):
- Afterparty [-3]
- Everything [-3]
- Baba Is You [-2]
- beatmania IIDX 27 Heroic Verse [-2]
- DJMax Respect [-2]
- Friday Night Funkin’ [-2]
- Mega Man X Dive [-2]
- Minecraft [-2]
- Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight [-2]
- Timespinner [-2]
- AI: The Somnium Files
- Animal Crossing New Horizons
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- Astral Chain
- Batbarian: Testament of the Primordials
- Blazing Chrome
- Caravan Stories
- Clubhouse Games
- Command and Conquer Remastered
- Cytus II
- Disco Elysium
- DOOM Eternal
- Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator
- Eastshade
- Final Fantasy Brave Exvius
- Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise
- Flowers: Le Volume sur Hiver
- Fortune 499
- Idola Phantasy Star Saga
- Judgment
- Kentucky Route Zero Episode 5
- Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep -A fragmentary passage-
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm
- Mahou Daisakusen/Sorcer Striker
- Maimai MiLK
- Missing-X-Link ~Ten no Yurikago, Togi no Hana~
- Murasaki Tsurugi
- Persona Q2
- Picross S5
- Pokémon Sword and Shield: The Isle of Armor
- Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and Eevee!
- Prey
- Project SEKAI: Colorful Stage!
- Psychedelica of the Ashen Hawk
- Quarantine Circular
- River City Girls
- Sdorica -sunset-
- Sonic Chaos (SAGE 2018 Demo)
- Soul Calibur VI
- Stela
- Steven Universe: Save The Light
- The Gardens Between
- The Journey Down: Chapter Three
- The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince
- Thimbleweed Park
- Tooth and Tail
- West of Loathing
- World of Horror
- Yoku’s Island Express
- Zarvot