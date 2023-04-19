Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Top 512 (Part 2 of 16)

Part 1 Results

Spoiler Where the Water Tastes Like Wine Breathe the Black 10 2 Monument Valley 2 Gamelan Rain Melody Night in the Woods Back to the Holler 2 9 Streets of Rage 4 Character Select Where the Water Tastes Like Wine Dust to Dust 3 9 Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Crimson Sunset (Kugane Night Theme) Shovel Knight: King of Cards Cruise Control (Glidewing) 6* 6 Into the Breach Old War Machines VirtuaVerse Dangerous Corp. [MASTER BOOT RECORD] 8 4 Hollow Knight: Gods and Nightmares The Grimm Troupe Celeste Celestial Resort (Good Karma Mix) 10 4 NieR:Automata Forest Kingdom [Keigo Hoashi] Cuphead Die House 5 6 Tekken 7 Geometric Plane – The Motion Gravity Rush 2 Sekka no Shishi [Kōhei Tanaka] 6 5 7 Billion Humans You Will Be Evaluated Later Final Fantasy VII REMAKE Under the Rotting Pizza [Arr. Shotaro Shima] 3 8 Necrobarista Spill The Coffee Ghost of Tsushima Sacrifice of Tradition 3 6 Cultist Simulator June the 28th Panzer Paladin Greece 3 6 Paper Mario: The Origami King Toad Town (Green Streamer Removal) No Straight Roads The Revolution Comes Around [Cliqtrack] 6 5 Kingdom Hearts III Vector to the Heavens (Xion) Final Fantasy VII REMAKE Bombing Mission 6 5 Risk of Rain 2 Terra Pluviam Slipstream Forgotten Strategy 6 3 Oninaki Overture to Hope and Ruin Final Fantasy VII REMAKE Due Recompense [Arr. Naoyuki Honzawa] 7 4 Style Savvy: Styling Star First Encounter: Ethan Quinn Pyre The Blackwagon 5 7 Mad Rat Dead Sprinting Night [collapse]

It’s the top 512! All songs are off of bye; can the victors of last round hold their own against the cream of the crop?

To inform our newcomers (and remind some veterans!) the playoffs works slightly different than the group stages. Matchups are now 1v1 single elimination. Vote in as many (or as few) matches as you want. Ties will be broken by me; otherwise I will no longer be voting. You can see something resembling a bracket here.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post , i.e. for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Please listen to both songs in a match before voting. Especially in these early playoff rounds; we don’t want songs advancing on reputation alone.

Or you can work ahead!

This round will end on Thursday, April 20th at 9:00AM Pacific

Fun Stats!



Spoiler Our top 3 stand tall at 13 games each. All 3 games had perfect rounds, though they were heavily protected via byes. Will they fare as well with nowhere to hide? Some of our other top games could have used hiding places, as Splatoon 2 loses 5 of 11, Streets of Rage 4 loses 5 of 10, No Straight Roads loses 5 of 8, and Kingdom Hearts III loses a whopping 7 of 9. No huge surprises on the departing games line though, with Afterparty and Everything the biggest losers, departing from 3 games each. 13 songs (3 games) Celeste

Cuphead

NieR:Automata 11 songs (5 games) Paper Mario: The Origami King [-4]

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate [-3]

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim [-2]

Hades

Where the Water Tastes Like Wine 10 songs (1 game) Sonic Mania [-3] 9 songs (1 game) Final Fantasy VII REMAKE [-4] 8 songs (1 game) A Hat in Time [-3] 7 songs (3 games) OMORI [-4]

Style Savvy: Styling Star [-3]

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 [-2] 6 songs (9 games) Splatoon 2 [-5]

Hollow Knight [-4]

Mega Man 11 [-4]

Panzer Paladin [-4]

Persona 5 Strikers [-4]

Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment [-1]

Pyre

Touhou Luna Knights

VirtuaVerse 5 songs (7 games) Streets of Rage 4 [-5]

The Messenger [-4]

Tekken 7 [-1]

Trails of Cold Steel IV [-1]

beatmania IIDX 25 CANNON BALLERS

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Slipstream 4 songs (16 games) Cadence of Hyrule [-3]

Crystar [-2]

DIGIMON WORLD -next 0rder- [-2]

Pokémon Sword and Shield [-2]

Sackboy: A Big Adventure [-2]

Super Mario Odyssey [-2]

Team Sonic Racing [-2]

Door Kickers: Action Squad [-1]

Outer Wilds [-1]

Trails of Cold Steel III [-1]

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox [-1]

Mad Rat Dead

Paradise Killer

Risk of Rain 2

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Yakuza: Like a Dragon 3 songs (18 games) No Straight Roads [-5]

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers [-2]

Grandia 2 HD [-2]

Night in the Woods [-2]

Monument Valley 2 [-2]

Persona 5 Royal [-2]

Sonic Forces [-2]

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown [-1]

Collar x Malice [-1]

Katana ZERO [-1]

STAR OCEAN:anamnesis [-1]

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (2019) [-1]

Touken Ranbu [-1]

Unravel Two [-1]

beatmania IIDX 26 Rootage

Florence

Gravity Rush 2

Tetris Effect 2 songs (40 games) Kingdom Hearts III [-7]

7 Billion Humans [-2]

ARMS [-2]

Final Fantasy Record Keeper [-2]

Minit [-2]

Ray’s the Dead [-2]

Wandersong [-2]

Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling [-1]

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony [-1]

Dead Cells[-1]

Deltarune Chapter 1 [-1]

Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood [-1]

Genshin Impact [-1]

Hollow Knight: Gods and Nightmares [-1]

Kirby Star Allies [-1]

Part Time UFO [-1]

Wattam [-1]

A Hat in Time: Nyakuza Metro

A Short Hike

A3!

Blaster Master Zero 2

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2

Blue Reflection

Crawl

CrossCode

Dicey Dungeons

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Haven

Into the Breach

Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Spark the Electric Jester

Terraria Calamity Mod

The Messenger: Picnic Panic

This Is the Police 2

Vitamin Connection

Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna ~ The Golden Country 1 song (85 games) Mega Man X Legacy Collection [-4]

Bleed 2 [-3]

Umurangi Generation [-3]

198X [-2]

Hypnospace Outlaw [-2]

Kentucky Route Zero [-2]

Necrobarista [-2]

One Step From Eden [-2]

Shovel Knight: King of Cards [-2]

Xenoblade Chronicles: Future Connected [-2]

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair [-2]

Alto’s Odyssey [-1]

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night [-1]

Death end re;Quest 2 [-1]

Death Stranding [-1]

Dragon Quest XI s: Echoes of and Elusive Age – Definitive Edition [-1]

Fe [-1]

Gris [-1]

ICONOCLASTS [-1]

If Found… [-1]

Ikenfell [-1]

MUL.MASH.TAB.BA.GAL.GAL. [-1]

Octopath Traveler [-1]

Parkitect [-1]

Picross S4 [-1]

Pixelmon [-1]

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX [-1]

Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon [-1]

Rime [-1]

Sonic Time Twisted [-1]

The Sexy Brutale [-1]

Yooka-Laylee [-1]

ZeroRanger [-1]

A Hat in Time: Seal the Deal

Another Lost Phone: Laura’s Story

Arcalast

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy

beatmania IIDX 24 SINOBUZ

beatmania IIDX 28 Bistrover

Blacksad: Under The Skin

Bugsnax

Cars 3: Driven to Win

Cloudpunk

Creaks

Crystal Crisis

Cultist Simulator

Devil May Cry 5

Donut Country

Dragon Quest XI

Erica

Far: Lone Sails

Fire Emblem Heroes

Freedom Planet 2

Frog Fractions 2

Genesis of Destiny Rebellion

Ghost of Tsushima

Grandia HD

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Horizon: Zero Dawn

Hover: Revolt of Gamers

Kenshi

Kirby Fighters 2

Knights and Bikes

Kunai

Last Day of June

Lethal League Blaze

Moonlighter

Octahedron

Oninaki

Overcooked! 2

Pit People

Pizza Tower

Pokken Tournament DX

Red Dead Redemption 2

Secret of Mana (2018)

Snake Pass

Snipperclips Plus

Sonic Gaiden

Spiritfarer

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet

The Red Strings Club

Trials of Mana

Umurangi Generation Macro

WarioWare Gold

Wonder Boy and the Dragon’s Trap Remember The Fallen (61 games): Afterparty [-3]

Everything [-3]

Baba Is You [-2]

beatmania IIDX 27 Heroic Verse [-2]

DJMax Respect [-2]

Friday Night Funkin’ [-2]

Mega Man X Dive [-2]

Minecraft [-2]

Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight [-2]

Timespinner [-2]

AI: The Somnium Files

Animal Crossing New Horizons

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Astral Chain

Batbarian: Testament of the Primordials

Blazing Chrome

Caravan Stories

Clubhouse Games

Command and Conquer Remastered

Cytus II

Disco Elysium

DOOM Eternal

Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator

Eastshade

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius

Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise

Flowers: Le Volume sur Hiver

Fortune 499

Idola Phantasy Star Saga

Judgment

Kentucky Route Zero Episode 5

Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep -A fragmentary passage-

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory

Life is Strange: Before the Storm

Mahou Daisakusen/Sorcer Striker

Maimai MiLK

Missing-X-Link ~Ten no Yurikago, Togi no Hana~

Murasaki Tsurugi

Persona Q2

Picross S5

Pokémon Sword and Shield: The Isle of Armor

Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu and Eevee!

Prey

Project SEKAI: Colorful Stage!

Psychedelica of the Ashen Hawk

Quarantine Circular

River City Girls

Sdorica -sunset-

Sonic Chaos (SAGE 2018 Demo)

Soul Calibur VI

Stela

Steven Universe: Save The Light

The Gardens Between

The Journey Down: Chapter Three

The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince

Thimbleweed Park

Tooth and Tail

West of Loathing

World of Horror

Yoku’s Island Express

Zarvot [collapse]

