Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Apr. 19

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Ben, a sales engineer, was a reluctant party planner for himself;

Devin, an architectural designer & masters student, ran a marathon, but just once; and

Deb, a winemaker, got a dollar from their friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. Deb is a one-day champ with winnings of $16,601.

Jeopardy!

PEOPLE IN BOOKS // WHERE IS IT, DOC? // OLIVE YOU // TV // I’M SO PROUD // MY KID GOT INTO AN IVY LEAGUE MUSEUM

DD1 – $400 – PEOPLE IN BOOKS – Neighbor & narrator Nick Carraway doesn’t mind some loud parties in this American classic (Deb turned down the offer to bet $1,000 and doubled to $1,200.)

Scores at first break: Deb $3,800, Devin $1,000, Ben $1,400.

Scores going into DJ: Deb $7,600, Devin $1,800, Ben $1,600.

Double Jeopardy!

JUSTINIAN TIME // A EUROPEAN VACATION // MUSIC-“O”-LOGY (responses end in “o”) // A BOX OF MATCHES // MOVIE COMEDIES // WE PREDICT 5 ANAGRAMS OF NOSTRADAMUS

DD2 – $1,600 – MUSIC-“O”-LOGY – Play the notes of a chord in sequence instead of together & you’ve got this (Daniel lost $2,500 from his total of $10,000 vs. $5,600 for Jeremy.)

DD3 – $1,600 – JUSTINIAN TIME – Justinian didn’t “want to thank” this 900-year-old Athenian school which closed after pagan teachers were banned (Deb added $2,500 to their score of $4,400 vs. $7,500 for Daniel.)

Devin found both DDs in DJ to quickly move from a distant second to a solid lead, then outdueled Deb in the late going to take the advantage into FJ at $20,600 vs. $18,800 for Deb and $4,400 for Ben.

Final Jeopardy!

LIVES OF THE POETS – At a seminary that classified students’ degree of faith, Emily Dickinson was “without” this, which she compares to a bird in a poem

Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Deb chose to go all-in and Ben bet everything but $1, so despite dropping $19,400, Devin came out on top with $1,200.

Final scores: Deb $0, Devin $1,200, Ben $1,600.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one guessed the unsportsmanlike verb that could describe saying “ha ha, love & love, I’m the best” after a tennis win is “gloating”.

FJ wagering strategy: Deb had enough room to make a bet as large as $9,999 and be guaranteed the win if Devin missed. Meanwhile, Ben’s best play would have been to bet very little, which would have put him ahead of Devin and Deb when both went very big and missed.

Judging the writers: If you’re going to write a category called WE PREDICT 5 ANAGRAMS OF NOSTRADAMUS, you should prepare an explanation of what it’s about to go along with the introduction of the category.

Pavlov place: Theodore Dreiser = “An American Tragedy” or “Sister Carrie”. If it seems to be about a murder, it’s the former.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is “The Great Gatsby”? DD2 – What is arpeggio? DD3 – What is the Academy? FJ – What is hope?

