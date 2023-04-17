Songs By The Letter, Volume 3: The Bonus Track! Your Favorite Songs For Every Letter

We did this the last time (though I called it the Hidden Track then, I think I like Bonus Track better), and now, there’s one last chance to make some agonizing decisions.

Pick your favorite song for each letter (and one from the numbers/non-alphabetic symbols if you’d like). You can skip Q and X if you want, maybe you have a song or two for those letters but you’re not really a big fan of them. You can do the one song per artist thing if you want, but I’ve got a few artists that show up more than once. Hell, if you’ve got an artist with one song for every letter, I’d honestly like to see it.

There’s still one strict rule: No making fun of anyone else’s selections. I’ve never seen any issues with that in the past, but I hope that by explicitly stating it, more people will feel comfortable posting their lists.

Here’s a link to the last go-around.

This has been a lot of fun, and I’m glad I brought it back. Thanks to everyone who participated. And maybe we’ll see Volume 4 in another 2 or 3 years.

