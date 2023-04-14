Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Top 768 (Part 15 of 16)

Part 14 Results

Spoiler Ray’s the Dead Party at the Graveyard 6 5 Grandia 2 HD Fight!! ver.1 Final Fantasy VII REMAKE The Turks: Reno [Arr. Yoshitaka Suzuki] 3 6 Death Stranding Cargo High [Joel Corelitz] Prey Everything Is Going To Be OK 2 8 Panzer Paladin Panzer Paladin Theme by Powerglove (Offcial Metal Version) Kentucky Route Zero Epsiode 5 I’m Going That Way 6 6* Fe Havet The Messenger The Arcane Shoppe 3 8 Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment Facing The Task (Lost City) NieR:Automata Birth of a Wish (Become As Gods) 8 2 Mahou Daisakusen/Sorcer Striker Iron Nuckle [Stage 2] Crystar Recallworld 3 7 Pyre Sky Dance Xenoblade Chronicles: Future Connected Fogbeasts 7 5 Everything We’re Here One Step From Eden Battle of Ice I 2 8 Alto’s Odyssey An Endless Desert Streets of Rage 4 Chow Time 3 8 Death end re;Quest 2 Leave The Haze VirtuaVerse DDoS Attack [MASTER BOOT RECORD] 7 5 Kentucky Route Zero Ghosts in the Static A Hat in Time You Are All Bad Guys (Segment 3/3) 5 6 Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Mimic – Rage & Scream Genesis of Destiny Rebellion 響 8 3 AI: The Somnium Files PSYNCIN’ IN THE CAPTaiN [Keisuke Ito] Final Fantasy VII REMAKE High Five [Arr. Naoyuki Honzawa] 4 6 Final Fantasy Record Keeper World of Memories (FFRK) [Yoko Shimomura, Violin: Yuki Kishida] Tetris Effect Spring Field 7 4 beatmania IIDX 27 Heroic Verse Virus Funk [Nhato] Panzer Paladin U.S.A. 5 6 Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory Cyber Duel [collapse]

It’s finally time to start the playoffs! After 7 months of group play we’re down to just 768 songs. The top 256 will receive a bye to the next round, leaving us with 512 songs facing off in this round.

To inform our newcomers (and remind some veterans!) the playoffs works slightly different than the group stages. Matchups are now 1v1 single elimination. Vote in as many (or as few) matches as you want. Ties will be broken by me; otherwise I will no longer be voting. You can see something resembling a bracket here.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post , i.e. for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Please listen to both songs in a match before voting. Especially in these early playoff rounds; we don’t want songs advancing on reputation alone.

This round will end on Monday, April 17th at 9:00AM Pacific

