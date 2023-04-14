Job Rants Thread – 4/14/2023 – Column Called On Account Of Injury

Hey, all; Happy and Health–ow –

Yeah, as you may have guessed, this is yet another short one from me, this week. What I had assumed to be a simple muscle-pull last week has since proven itself to be…Not, and I have been in great pain, no matter my position. Thankfully, following a quick trip to the E.R. this morning (“quick,” in this case meaning that I was in and out in just under four hours) it was discovered to be something relatively easy to treat with the right cocktail of pills, creams and rest.

And so, that’s where you’re finding me, this week. doped up on over-the-counter painkillers and reeking of Tiger Balm. With any luck, I should be back to my baseline, slightly-more productive self in the next few days. Until then, however, I dare not try to say more lest I come across as loopier than I’m already starting to feel.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out ,and great weekend. And remember, it doesn’t take much to mess up one’s back, if tone isn’t careful; particularly past a certain age. Worker’s Comp. is nice and all, but so is being able to get into the shower without first needing to psych yourself up.

