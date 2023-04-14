The Weekly Shuffle Thread is FLYING High!

Buffalo Springfield – Flying on the Ground is Wrong

Hello everybody, and welcome to another edition of the Weekly Shuffle Thread, your favorite place to show off your shuffles! Sometimes, there’s nothing better than turning on the shuffle and letting the music transport you to a faraway place… and today we’re going FLYING!

Share your favorite songs featuring the word “Flying” in the title of them! But if you prefer keeping both feet firmly on the ground, don’t feel left out! You can post any playlist that you’ve been listening to on shuffle this past week! Happy shuffling, and I’ll see you all next time!

