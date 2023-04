The Nots is a noise-punk band formed in Memphis in 2014 headed by vocalist/guitarist Natalie Hoffman. They have released three records and toured across North America and Europe. I happened to catch them at a music festival in 2016 and was impressed by their energy and talent. Sadly I haven’t gotten to see them since. I almost caught a show in a small club in Memphis, but that was in March 2020 so….

Anyways, they’re really great and here’s one of their tracks from their debut I liked.

