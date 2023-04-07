Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Top 768 (Part 10 of 16)

Part 9 Results

Spoiler A Hat in Time: Nyakuza Metro Rush Hour 5 4 Panzer Paladin Catacombs Paper Mario: The Origami King The Final Battle 4 6 Last Day of June The Last Day of June Mega Man X Dive Power Plant 4 7 Hypnospace Outlaw Chill It Right (Fre3zer) [Jay Tholen] Where the Water Tastes Like Wine Miles of Smiles 6 5 Mega Man X Dive Jakob Orbital Elevator Pyre In the Flame [Darren Korb, Ashley Barrett] 7 4 Timespinner Eternal Nightmare Slipstream Slipaway 6 3 Sackboy: A Big Adventure Wild Safari Kirby Star Allies Rivals In Another Dimension 6 4 Stela The Tower The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (2019) On The Beach With Marin 6 4 7 Billion Humans Lady Sky Trails of Cold Steel IV Still to the Front 4 5 Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Blinding Indigo Sonic Mania Blossom Haze (Press Garden Zone Act 2) 7 5 198X Kill Screen: Escape the Maze Necrobarista Banter Of The Highest Level 6 7 A Short Hike Beach Buds Kingdom Hearts III Organization XIII (Mark of Fate) 3 8 Unravel Two Problem Solving Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Desert After Tears 7 3 Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX Great Canyon The Messenger Impossible Ascent (Searing Crags) 6 4 Umurangi Generation Aquamarine Mega Man X Legacy Collection Opening Theme 2 8 Tetris Effect Connected (Yours Forever) [Hydelic, Vocals: Kate Brady] 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim -(HISTIDINE)- [Yukinori Kikuchi] 6 3 maimai MiLK Credits [collapse]

It’s finally time to start the playoffs! After 7 months of group play we’re down to just 768 songs. The top 256 will receive a bye to the next round, leaving us with 512 songs facing off in this round.

To inform our newcomers (and remind some veterans!) the playoffs works slightly different than the group stages. Matchups are now 1v1 single elimination. Vote in as many (or as few) matches as you want. Ties will be broken by me; otherwise I will no longer be voting. You can see something resembling a bracket here.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post , i.e. for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Please listen to both songs in a match before voting. Especially in these early playoff rounds; we don’t want songs advancing on reputation alone.

Or you can work ahead!

This round will end on Monday, April 10th at 9:00AM Pacific

