Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Top 768 (Part 10 of 16)

Part 9 Results
|A Hat in Time: Nyakuza Metro
|Rush Hour
|5
|4
|Panzer Paladin
|Catacombs
|Paper Mario: The Origami King
|The Final Battle
|4
|6
|Last Day of June
|The Last Day of June
|Mega Man X Dive
|Power Plant
|4
|7
|Hypnospace Outlaw
|Chill It Right (Fre3zer) [Jay Tholen]
|Where the Water Tastes Like Wine
|Miles of Smiles
|6
|5
|Mega Man X Dive
|Jakob Orbital Elevator
|Pyre
|In the Flame [Darren Korb, Ashley Barrett]
|7
|4
|Timespinner
|Eternal Nightmare
|Slipstream
|Slipaway
|6
|3
|Sackboy: A Big Adventure
|Wild Safari
|Kirby Star Allies
|Rivals In Another Dimension
|6
|4
|Stela
|The Tower
|The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (2019)
|On The Beach With Marin
|6
|4
|7 Billion Humans
|Lady Sky
|Trails of Cold Steel IV
|Still to the Front
|4
|5
|Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
|Blinding Indigo
|Sonic Mania
|Blossom Haze (Press Garden Zone Act 2)
|7
|5
|198X
|Kill Screen: Escape the Maze
|Necrobarista
|Banter Of The Highest Level
|6
|7
|A Short Hike
|Beach Buds
|Kingdom Hearts III
|Organization XIII (Mark of Fate)
|3
|8
|Unravel Two
|Problem Solving
|Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
|Desert After Tears
|7
|3
|Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX
|Great Canyon
|The Messenger
|Impossible Ascent (Searing Crags)
|6
|4
|Umurangi Generation
|Aquamarine
|Mega Man X Legacy Collection
|Opening Theme
|2
|8
|Tetris Effect
|Connected (Yours Forever) [Hydelic, Vocals: Kate Brady]
|13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
|-(HISTIDINE)- [Yukinori Kikuchi]
|6
|3
|maimai MiLK
|Credits
It’s finally time to start the playoffs! After 7 months of group play we’re down to just 768 songs. The top 256 will receive a bye to the next round, leaving us with 512 songs facing off in this round.
To inform our newcomers (and remind some veterans!) the playoffs works slightly different than the group stages. Matchups are now 1v1 single elimination. Vote in as many (or as few) matches as you want. Ties will be broken by me; otherwise I will no longer be voting. You can see something resembling a bracket here.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post1, i.e. for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Please listen to both songs in a match before voting. Especially in these early playoff rounds; we don’t want songs advancing on reputation alone.
Or you can work ahead!
This round will end on Monday, April 10th at 9:00AM Pacific