Job Rants Thread – 4/7/2023 – Open Table

Hey, all; Happy and Healthy Friday –

Have some stuff to take care today because it wasn’t dealt with in the previous four days. Now, I know what you’re thinking: “But, you’re unemployed; what else would have been doing?” Ti which I can only reply: You’re absolutely right. Now, shut the hell up and rant about your actually-productive life.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and great weekend. And remember: If you can spend 4 hours getting a 20-year-old piece of software working, you can spend at least one looking for a goddamn job.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...