Come EXPRESS Yourself With the Weekly Shuffle Thread!

The Soul Survivors – Expressway (To Your Heart)

Hello everybody, and welcome to another edition of the Weekly Shuffle Thread, your favorite place to show off your shuffles! Music is such a great way to express yourself… which is why our special word of the day today is EXPRESS!

Hop on board the Weekly Shuffle Thread Express and share your favorite songs featuring the word “Express” in the title of them! But if your shuffle can’t express those types of songs, don’t turn away! You can post any playlist that you’ve been listening to on shuffle this past week! Happy shuffling, and I’ll see you all next time!

