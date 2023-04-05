Pink Floyd Song Tournament Quarter-Finals

Time to see which songs made it!

Round 2 Results

Match 1: “Wish You Were Here” (64) vs. “Welcome to the Machine” (10)

Match 2: “Shine On You Crazy Diamond” (63) vs. “In the Flesh” (8)

Match 3: “Time” (47) vs. “Pigs (Three Different Ones)” (23)

Match 4: “Us and Them” (44) vs. “One of These Days” (26)

Match 5: “Brain Damage”/”Eclipse” (45) vs. “Fearless” (21)

Match 6: “Breathe (In the Air)” (38) vs. “The Great Gig in the Sky” (27)

Match 7: “Comfortably Numb” (60) vs. “Mother” (11)

Match 8: “Another Brick in the Wall (Part 2)” (36) vs. “Hey You” (35) (TIE BROKEN BY ME)

Some sweet stats:

Song with least votes to progress to the next round – “Another Brick in the Wall” (36) in an extremely close match against “Hey You” (35), also the song with the most votes to be eliminated

Biggest beatdown – “Shine On You Crazy Diamond” (63) beat “In the Flesh” (8) by a whopping 55 votes.

Voting end 7 April, 10 PM EDT

