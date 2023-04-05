Dating, Relationships, and Sex: Spring (and Fall) (04/05/2023)

It’s spring! The time of fornication love and life and joy and allergies. We can finally get shitfaced again outside in the warmth. At least where it’s legal. So do you partake in the grand spring adventures which society says we should be undertaking? Do you date more and go out more, or are you more the type which can’t wait until allergy season is over and you can die from heat stroke in summer? Or are you just not a fan of warm temperatures at all and can’t wait for fall and winter?

Which, because I didn’t want to be so Northern-hemisphere-centric, brings us to those of us in the Southern hemisphere, heading into fall! Do you appreciate temperatures finally cooling down and being able to bring out your sweaters and fireplaces again? Well, those of you living where it’s cold enough for that. Are you glad mosquito season is finally over, and you can make out with your date without both of you getting covered in bites?

As always, anything related to dating, relationships, intimacy and so on is fair game and welcome.

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

