Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Apr. 5

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Teresa, a home inspector, lived under the Ohio State stadium bleachers;

Brandon, a local history librarian, was voted “most likely to be famous”; and

Brian, a guest services agent, looks forward to impersonating Penn and Teller with his sister. Brian is a one-day champ with winnings of $23,201.

Jeopardy!

BIBLE BOOKS BY QUOTES // SCRAMBLED STATE CAPITALS // 3-LETTER WORDS // IN THE MEDICINE CABINET // IT’S “NATIONAL” // TV EATS

DD1 – $800 – IN THE MEDICINE CABINET – Acidophilus tablets are sold as this type of supplement that increases friendly bacteria in the gut (Brian added $1,600 to his score of $3,400.)

Scores at first break: Brian $5,000, Brandon $3,400, Teresa -$800.

Scores going into DJ: Brian $7,800, Brandon $4,800, Teresa -$600.

Double Jeopardy!

SCHOOL OF MUSIC // DOUBLE MEANINGS // LITERARY BAD DAY FOR THE PLANET // LAKES & RIVERS // TRANSPORTATION, IN VARIOUS FORMS// THE LAST BATTLE

DD2 (video) – $2,000 – LAKES & RIVERS – This alliterative Swiss body of water is also known as Lac des Quatre Cantons (Teresa lost $2,000 from her total of $2,200.)

DD3 – $1,200 – TRANSPORTATION, IN VARIOUS FORMS – “With an air of infinite reluctance M. Poirot climbed aboard the train” in this novel (Teresa dropped $3,000 from her score of $3,400.)

After Teresa missed both DDs in DJ, the race was on for Brian to try for the runaway, which he was able to secure on the last clue to lead into FJ at $23,000 vs. $10,000 for Brandon and $400 for Teresa.

Final Jeopardy!

MOVIES OF THE 80s – Based on an off-Broadway play with just 3 characters, it won the Best Picture Oscar & the actors in all 3 roles were nominated

Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Brian dropped $2,999 to win with $20,001 for a two-day total of $43,202.

Final scores: Brian $20,001, Brandon $799, Teresa $0.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumper of the day: For a clue that seemed undervalued in the top row, no one knew the last Western Hemisphere action of the Spanish-American War wasn’t on Cuba, but on Puerto Rico.

FJ wagering strategy: Brandon seemed to have second place wrapped up easily, but chose to wager $9,201, an amount that would have put him $1 behind Teresa if she was correct on FJ.

Judging the writers: I wonder if Teresa would have made the same mistake on DD3 if the clue placed what it was looking for in front, and had been phrased, “In this novel, ‘With an air of infinite reluctance M. Poirot climbed aboard the train”‘.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is probiotic? DD2 – What is Lake Lucerne? DD3 – What is “Murder on the Orient Express? (Teresa left off the first two words.) FJ – What is “Driving Miss Daisy”?

