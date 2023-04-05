Chaos at the Crossroads of Time: Day 3

Oh no you accidentally clicked the rules section close it quickly!!!

-Players are NOT allowed to edit comments or to directly quote from private chats without express permission from the moderator.

-Auto-Kill Rules: With 9 or more players Auto-Kill occurs at either 50% if all players have submitted a vote or at 67% (rounded up) regardless of whether all players have voted. With 8 or fewer players Auto-Kill requires everyone to have voted and triggers at 50%.

-Ties will Result in RNG rolls done in the graveyard among all tied people

-Each Player will receive a private chat they may use throughout the game. Due to the high number of powers it is quite possible that something you consider extremely weird will occur. If you think a mistake has been made regarding game structure or information please ask in your Private chat first.

-Victory conditions, unless expressly stated otherwise, will be only checked at the end of night actions. They will not be checked at Twilight. In addition Kill or Be Killed scenarios will be up to the players to determine

-Please try to make at least 3 posts per day thread. RP is welcome but is not required.

–Action Priority: Special => Structural => Protective => Inquisitive => Killing => Clean-Up

All Killing powers trigger at the same time. All other powers have a priority order within their group which will generally favor independents over wolves over town.

-Any power marked as Persistent always happens if you are currently alive during its timing window.

Win Conditions

Town will win when at least one town player is alive and all independents and wolves are dead

Wolves will win when all independent players are dead and their number is equal to or greater than the number of town that are alive at the end of all night actions

All Independents will have at least one win condition that will remain unknown to every player besides themselves

–Finally and most importantly be respectful to all players. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we are all here to have a good time.