Chaos at the Crossroads of Time: Day 3

When she had first seen the portal she just thought her Eluvian had been tampered with but when she stepped through she found herself in an impossible place. The first days were noble, using her experience from court she quickly gained contacts with those of power, helpfully offering her services for reasonable prices. Her ability to change forms grew stronger in this odd place and soon not just simple animals were her trade but individual humans. Till one day she saw them. At first she thought it was some manipulation of her mother. Another test, but soon she realized that these beings had purpose. It was good intentions. Perhaps she could harness these creatures strength for all with a nice portion for herself of course, and direct them on a safer path. But all power corrupts and the power of a nigh unstoppable army well it corrupted absolutely. And soon Morrigan was less an odd hero and more of what everyone feared her to be. She had learned a new shape that night and this one was particularly fun and intelligent. But as she reveled in the newness, a being appeared before her. A shape of fire and metal and rage, pure rage. “YOU HAVE FAILED HER!!!” And she tried to explain she was not who she appeared to be but the creature harshly shouted NO MORRIGAN I HAVE COME FOR YOU. And with a flash of steel Morrigan was no more.
Sic has died. They were Morrigan Witch of the Wilds (WOLF)
Players
Alive
Anna
Copy
Emmelemm
Indy
Jake
Jam
Josephus
Lamb
Moo
MSD
Nate: Persephone the Smart and Sassy Zombie (TOWN)
Nuka
Otakunomike
Side
Stars
Dead:Spirits of the Graveyard
BeingGreen: Irene Adler the Master Thief (TOWN)
Cork: Colombo the Unshakable Detective (TOWN)
Queequeg: Harrow the Necromancer (TOWN)
Moonster: Gideon the Swordmistress (TOWN)
Wasp: The Trickster Queen (INDEPENDENT)
Sic: Morrigan Witch of the Wilds (WOLF)
Role Descriptions
Dead Spirits of the Graveyard TOWN:
Dead Spirits of Graveyard: INDEPENDENTS
Dead Spirits of Graveyard: WOLVES
Rules
Oh no you accidentally clicked the rules section close it quickly!!!
-Players are NOT allowed to edit comments or to directly quote from private chats without express permission from the moderator.
-Auto-Kill Rules: With 9 or more players Auto-Kill occurs at either 50% if all players have submitted a vote or at 67% (rounded up) regardless of whether all players have voted. With 8 or fewer players Auto-Kill requires everyone to have voted and triggers at 50%.
-Ties will Result in RNG rolls done in the graveyard among all tied people
-Each Player will receive a private chat they may use throughout the game. Due to the high number of powers it is quite possible that something you consider extremely weird will occur. If you think a mistake has been made regarding game structure or information please ask in your Private chat first.
-Victory conditions, unless expressly stated otherwise, will be only checked at the end of night actions. They will not be checked at Twilight. In addition Kill or Be Killed scenarios will be up to the players to determine
-Please try to make at least 3 posts per day thread. RP is welcome but is not required.
–Action Priority: Special => Structural => Protective => Inquisitive => Killing => Clean-Up
All Killing powers trigger at the same time. All other powers have a priority order within their group which will generally favor independents over wolves over town.
-Any power marked as Persistent always happens if you are currently alive during its timing window.
Win Conditions
- Town will win when at least one town player is alive and all independents and wolves are dead
- Wolves will win when all independent players are dead and their number is equal to or greater than the number of town that are alive at the end of all night actions
- All Independents will have at least one win condition that will remain unknown to every player besides themselves
–Finally and most importantly be respectful to all players. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we are all here to have a good time.
There is 1 Independent Alive
There are 4 Wolves Alive
There are 10 Town Members Alive
Day Vote Record Sheet: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1Bymj0-sYFSwbPR6bjr7WU0AdM-j_lKCNf629MfsS0Sg/edit#gid=1401931824
TWILIGHT IS ON THURSDAY AT 2PM West Coast Time, 5PM East Coast Time, 10PM in British Summer Time, and 11PM Central Europe Summer Time
