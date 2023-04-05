Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (April 5, 2023)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! Last week, Tani Yuuki released his second album, Tamentai. And I’ve been listening to it constantly because it’s just so good! Tani Yuuki first caught my attention because of his hit single, “W/X/Y” but I wasn’t totally hooked until I listened to his first album and heard “Okaeri” (which I’ve featured here before). That kind of catapulted by interest in his music, and I’ve been following all of his releases ever since. There’s something very soothing and powerful about his voice, and I find myself easily caught up in the emotion of his songs. Here are two samples from the new album to give you a sense of what he’s all about. First is “Life goes on”, which I’ve basically just been listening to on repeat, it’s so catchy:

And here’s a live version of one of my favorite singles from 2022 (and the album version is really, really good too), “Mouichido”:

Anyway…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

